ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

White House announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

By Quint Forgey
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mnaY7_0dFT4vds00
The White House announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. | (Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo)

Updated: 12/06/2021 01:55 PM EST

The White House on Monday announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, citing China’s persecution of ethnic Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region and other human rights abuses.

“The athletes on Team USA have our full support,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily briefing. “We will be behind them 100 percent as we cheer them on from home. We will not be contributing to the fanfare of the games.”

The administration’s decision — a diplomatic half measure which will allow American athletes to compete in the games but bar U.S. government officials from attending — comes after the United States has repeatedly criticized China’s ruling Communist Party for a string of human rights issues, provocative geopolitical maneuvers, unfair economic and forced labor practices, and a lack of international cooperation.

Specifically, U.S. officials have expressed concerns about China’s recent aggression toward Taiwan, its anti-democratic crackdown in Hong Kong, its pursuit of hypersonic weapons technology, its secrecy surrounding the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, its significant maritime claims in the South China Sea, its refusal to embrace more meaningful climate change reforms and its treatment of vanished Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai.



Asked on Monday whether the United States had notified other nations of its plans for a diplomatic boycott of the games, Psaki responded: “We have informed them of our decision, and obviously we will leave it to them to make their own decisions.”

Pressed further on why the administration opted to allow American athletes to compete in the games, Psaki said U.S. officials did not feel that “it was the right step to penalize athletes who have been training, preparing for this moment, and we felt we could send a clear message by not sending an official U.S. delegation.”

The news of the diplomatic boycott follows a face-to-face video meeting last month between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Although that three-and-a-half-hour virtual session produced no concrete deliverables, it also did not devolve into the type of acrimony that punctuated prior U.S.-China talks earlier in the year.

The first high-level engagement between U.S. and Chinese officials of Biden’s presidency ended bitterly , with Secretary of State Antony Blinken assessing that “there are a number of areas where we are fundamentally at odds” after a much-anticipated summit in Alaska in March.

Claire Rafford contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

Related
wsgw.com

China's ambitions in the world and what they mean to U.S.

In this episode of Intelligence Matters, host Michael Morell moderates a conversation among three top experts on China’s geopolitical ambitions and their implications for the United States. Harvard University Professor Graham Allison, Johns Hopkins Professor Hal brands, and George Mason University Assistant Professor Ketian Zhang discuss President Xi Jinping’s near and long-term political objectives, the domestic challenges he may face, and how the United States should develop its own strategies for confronting or cooperating with Beijing. This episode was produced in partnership with the Michael V. Hayden Center for Intelligence, Policy, and International Security at George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Mr. Putin and Mr. Xi won’t be deterred by an embargo

In 1931, Japan invaded Manchuria and set up a puppet government; the world did nothing. In 1937, Japan committed a full-scale invasion of China; in response, the United States instituted an economic embargo on Japan. As a result, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, and an unprepared United States followed with a declaration of war, which resulted in the Japanese, Italian and German Tripartite Pact, and a mutual declaration of war with the United States.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE Lithuania braces for China-led corporate boycott

FRANKFURT/VILNIUS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China has told multinationals to sever ties with Lithuania or face being shut out of the Chinese market, a senior government official and an industry body told Reuters, dragging companies into a dispute between the Baltic state and Beijing. China downgraded its diplomatic ties with...
ECONOMY
POLITICO

Beijing’s ‘Autocracy Olympics’ is almost here

FASTER, HIGHER, FEWER — Plenty of athletes are making plans to get themselves, their skis and their curling brooms to Beijing this February for the Winter Olympics. And for plenty of countries, those athletes and their coaches will be the only representatives, as diplomatic boycotts of the Chinese games accelerated this week. Canada, Australia and the U.K. joined the U.S. today by announcing they would not be sending government officials to Beijing.
SPORTS
POLITICO

Dems begin souring on vaccine mandates

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Three months ago, as California Gov. GAVIN NEWSOM was turning around his fate in the state's recall...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#South China#The White House#Ap Photo#Uyghur Muslims#Team Usa#American#Communist Party#Chinese
omahanews.net

Weaponizing democracy against China to backfire on U.S.: SCMP

HONG KONG, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Weaponizing democracy against China will backfire on the United States itself, according to a recent opinion piece by the South China Morning Post (SCMP). "China has demonstrated that a nation does not need to meet the West's definition of 'democracy' to achieve success for...
FOREIGN POLICY
POLITICO

Biden's vaccine diplomacy comes under scrutiny

Editor’s Note: POLITICO Pulse is a free version of POLITICO Pro Health Care's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
White House
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
152K+
Followers
9K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy