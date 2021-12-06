'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' teaser returns the gang to Platform 9 3/4

Press Association

The Harry Potter crew is headed back to Hogwarts, and there's only one way to get there.

On Sunday (Dec. 5), HBO Max revealed a first-look teaser for its forthcoming Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special.

The 50-second clip sees Robbie Coltrane, known for playing Hagrid, and Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, receive their invitations. We then see a bustling Platform 9 ¾ and what appears to be the back of Emma Watson, known for Hermione Granger role, as she walks toward the train:

Everyone who will be included in the special was named, too: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Watson, Coltrane, Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Lewis, Evanna Lynch "and many more!"

The highly anticipated reunion will begin streaming on HBO Max on Jan. 1, 2022.

Return to Hogwarts commemorates 20 years since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone premiered in November 2001, kicking off a worldwide phenomena and record-breaking eight-film franchise that concluded with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011.

The series, based upon J.K. Rowling's novels, followed Harry (Radcliffe), Hermione (Watson) and Ron Weasley (Grint) as they led the charge in keeping the wizarding world safe from Lord Voldemort (Fiennes).

Watch November's original teaser for the reunion below.