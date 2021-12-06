Home Depot Presents American Legion Post 1799 with a $1,000 Gift

The Virginia Writers Club (VWC), the premier organization for writers of all genres in the Commonwealth of Virginia, announced 12 of its member writers have been named 2021 Golden Nib writing competition winners. Launched in 2005, the Golden Nib writing competition honors separately adult and teen writers submitting work in fiction, nonfiction and poetry. Entries are judged first at the chapter level, then the state level, by a panel of professional, published writers. First, second and third place finishers receive cash awards and will be published in an anthology. Two winners, Katherine Gotthardt and June Forte, are members of Write by the Rails, the Prince William Chapter of the Virginia Writers Club.
