Haymarket, VA

Home Depot Presents American Legion Post 1799 with a $1,000 Gift

PWLiving
PWLiving
 6 days ago

Home Depot in Haymarket has presented American Legion Post 1799 with a gift of $1,000 to support Post activities. The gift was presented by Store Manager Jason Baker and Assistant Store Manager...

princewilliamliving.com

PWLiving

A Natural Caregiver

Shamira Westmoreland is a born caregiver– so much so that she started her own business to do what she loves. Southern Made Home Care in Woodbridge was the result. “We love our clients like family,” she said. How it Started. Westmoreland saw a need for licensed, skilled caregivers...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
PWLiving

Service Authority Seeking High School Students for Art Competition

Provided by Prince William County Service Authority. The Prince William County Service Authority is seeking talented young artists to enter the 2022 Water Art Invitational. All high school students attending Prince William County public, private and home schools are eligible to participate in the water-themed art competition. This year, students are asked to depict the theme of “Our Most Precious Resource,” and may submit one entry in each of the three categories: painting/drawing, computer graphics and photography. Students must email their pieces and registration forms to outreach@pwcsa.org by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

NOVEC will Mulch Cut Christmas Trees and Greens

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative will accept post-holiday cut Christmas trees and greens at its technical center at 5399 Wellington Branch Road in Gainesville, near I-66 and Route 29. Consumers should leave greens in the parking lot area designated by orange safety cones from Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 9, 2022.
GAINESVILLE, VA
PWLiving

Pure Cheer at Pure Barre Woodbridge

Pure Barre Woodbridge is celebrating the season with Pure Cheer! This celebration lasts for the first 10 days of December. Head to the studio for retail specials and holiday celebrations. Meet Purity, the Elf on the Shelf who will be bringing Pure Cheer each day while in the studio. Come...
RETAIL
PWLiving

Holiday in the Park

Provided by Historic Dumfries Virginia Inc. Historic Dumfries Virginia is excited to announce “Holiday in the Park” on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. The event starts at 1:00 p.m. following the Town of Dumfries 47th Annual Christmas Parade. Enjoy delightful winter treats, craft festive decorations either in Merchant Park or at home and listen to children’s holiday stories as we celebrate the holiday fully outdoors in this merry program!
DUMFRIES, VA
PWLiving

Budget-Friendly Holiday Ideas for Your Family

Holiday traditions, events and activities certainly don’t need to cost a lot of money! With a little. creativity and planning, you and your family can have a magical holiday season without breaking your. budget. Here are some low-cost, family friendly, holiday bucket list items to help you get started. Cook...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
PWLiving

Go With the Float: Salt-Water Floatation Therapy 101

To some, floating in an enclosed pod of water might sound less like relaxing and a little more like a nightmare. But those who embrace it will tell you not to knock it until you’ve tried it. The benefits and full experience just might surprise you. What is Salt-Water Floatation...
GAINESVILLE, VA
Person
Jason Baker
PWLiving

Merry Melodies

Love it or hate it, it’s the season of round-the-clock Christmas music. You may already have your radio dial. tuned into 97.1 WASH-FM’s 24/7 Christmas music. If you’re a SiriusXM listener, there’s the Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Radio on channel 70. We polled Prince William residents and Prince William Living staff on their must-have seasonal songs, but first, how did Christmas music come about?
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Prince William Living December 2021

With the holiday hustle and bustle upon us, this month we are so excited to bring you stories filled with ways to ease your stress and fill your season with fun and happiness. Our feature will help you tackle one of the biggest tasks of the holiday season: gift giving! Finding that perfect gift can be so rewarding and fun, but let’s be honest, for those who are tougher to buy for, it can be downright stressful! Our Editor in Chief has ideas that will help you show even your toughest family members some thoughtful love.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Your Guide to Giving the Best Holiday Gifts (and Relieving Your Gift-Giving Stress)

The holidays are upon us and it’s such a joyous time with friends and family. Time to celebrate together, dine together and, for many of us, exchange gifts. Oh, the gifts! Christmas gift giving is so fun and heartwarming, but let’s also be honest for a moment: It’s stressful! Unless you already have the perfect idea in mind, deliberating over the perfect idea for Dad, your spouse, Grandma, your boss and so many others.
LIFESTYLE
PWLiving

Leadership Prince William: Helping the Community

Sponsored by Leadership Prince William (LPW) The name Leadership Prince William (LPW) might ring a bell. Do you know what it is and how this non-profit serves the community? And perhaps more importantly, do you know the why behind this organization?. Before 2007, there was a lack of cohesiveness and...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
#Veteran#Post#The Haymarket Home Depot#Team Depot#The Home Depot#The Home Depot Foundation
PWLiving

The Spirit of the Holidays in Occoquan

Nothing gives you that holiday feel like strolling decorated streets, warming up by cozy fires, roasting marshmallows and finding perfect gifts for everyone on your list. Experience all of this and more during Occoquan’s HolidayFest now through Dec. 12. Holiday Artisan Market. The town is fittingly festive, and the tree...
OCCOQUAN, VA
PWLiving

Over the Hump: Area Weekend Events

We’re over the hump in this short week! We’re here twice a month to let you know what’s going on in the area each weekend. Here are just a few of the events happening locally on Thanksgiving weekend and the first weekend in December. Nights of Lights at Prince William...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

2021 Holiday Wish List

It’s that time of year again! As thoughts turn to shopping for the holidays, we encourage you to buy local when possible and have included choices in our Holiday Wish List for him, her, them, the kids, the person who has everything and so much more! We even have local charities and volunteer opportunities that can help you give back, right here at home!
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

Virginia Writers Club Announces 2021 “Golden Nib” Award Winners

The Virginia Writers Club (VWC), the premier organization for writers of all genres in the Commonwealth of Virginia, announced 12 of its member writers have been named 2021 Golden Nib writing competition winners. Launched in 2005, the Golden Nib writing competition honors separately adult and teen writers submitting work in fiction, nonfiction and poetry. Entries are judged first at the chapter level, then the state level, by a panel of professional, published writers. First, second and third place finishers receive cash awards and will be published in an anthology. Two winners, Katherine Gotthardt and June Forte, are members of Write by the Rails, the Prince William Chapter of the Virginia Writers Club.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
PWLiving

Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William

It’s About a Kid and a Toy! Volunteer Prince William announces Untrim-a-Tree, a holiday program which provides gifts to thousands of our neighbors in the greater Prince William community. You can help bring a brighter holiday season to local children and seniors! Simply sponsor a child – each child receives two gifts, valued at not more than $50-$75 per child. Donations of Senior Baskets will be given to homebound seniors throughout the community. Baskets could include card games, crossword puzzles, hand cream, warm socks, lap throws or wraps. Please call Jan at 571.292.5307 or email jhawkins@volunteerprincewilliam.org to request a donor form.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Start Your Holiday Season with Chanticleer

Sunday, Nov. 28 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets: $55, $47, $33; half-price for youth through Grade 12. It would not be the holidays without Chanticleer gracing the stage at Merchant Hall with their singular harmonic blend of 12 male voices ranging from soprano to bass. Welcome this holiday favorite back as they spread peace, joy, and a cappella with their festive holiday program, featuring American hymns, Christmas carols from around the world, Gospel melodies, and Renaissance motets.
ENTERTAINMENT
PWLiving

Visiting for the Holidays – Ensure the Home Is Childproofed

As we prepare for the Thanksgiving and Christmas Holidays, the anticipation of spending time with family and friends tends to make the season more delightful. However, visiting homes that may not be childproofed can put your child in danger. There’s a misconception that parents believe they can watch their children closely, even if the house is not childproofed. That’s hard to do when there are numerous people of all ages and various activities taking place throughout the home. Parents and guardians should be mindful of their child’s safety, when visiting someone’s home, for the leading cause of death among children are accidents.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

A Life of Service

Frank Marr spent his first career as an officer in the United States Army, retiring in 1983 after 22 years. This lieutenant colonel’s military service took him to Europe, Korea and Vietnam, but retirement didn’t seem to take. Marr went on to hold a 20-year career as an information technology...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

PWLiving

Manassas, VA
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/

