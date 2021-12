Luxury kitchen and bathroom brand AXOR made its entrance into the world nearly 30 years ago, intent on developing fixtures that exude design, technology, and quality. Today, they’re known as an innovative, sophisticated bathroom design brand that can turn custom bathroom dreams into a reality in both high-end residential and hospitality projects. AXOR has been setting trends in the industry since the launch of their iconic first design collection: AXOR Starck. Continued collaborations with top designers, architects, and interior designers give them an edge, while their achievements in water-related design, conservation, and more are the cherry on top of it all.

