ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts hospital fires more than 200 for refusing COVID-19 vaccination

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qpDGu_0dFT3u0c00

UMass Memorial Health last week fired more than 200 employees who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Eric Dickson, CEO and president, said that while the health care facility needs the employees, it had no choice but to let go of the employees who failed to heed a federal vaccine mandate.

“Sadly, we did terminate over 200 people for not getting vaccinated,” Dickson confirmed Friday in an interview. “We could have used them because we need everyone we have right now.”

The health care facility, which has several locations in the state and some 15,000 employees, ordered mandatory vaccinations in August with a Nov. 1 deadline for getting the shots or to secure an exemption from getting the shot.

Those who were non-compliant received letters at their homes, emails, and outreach from managers and administration. Those who remained non-compliant were placed on unpaid leave effective Nov. 15.

If employees did not get the shot or an exemption by Dec. 1, they were terminated, according to UMass Memorial Health.

According to a hospital spokeswoman, fewer than 1% of employees were given an exemption from the vaccine.

Dr. Andrew Karson, the health care provider’s chief medical officer, said that “so far, there has been minimal impact to operations, and we anticipate there will be minimal impact.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Will new bacon law begin? California grocers seek delay

ELLIOTT, Iowa — (AP) — A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block implementation of a new farm animal welfare law, adding to uncertainty about whether bacon and other fresh pork products will be much more expensive or in short supply in the state when the new rules take effect on New Year's Day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

Austria ends lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people

VIENNA — (AP) — Austria ended lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people across most of the country on Sunday, three weeks after reimposing strict rules to combat a rising wave of coronavirus infections. The rules, which vary by region within the country, largely allow for the reopening of theaters,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRMG

Capitol rioters' social media posts influencing sentencings

For many rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, self-incriminating messages, photos and videos that they broadcast on social media before, during and after the insurrection are influencing even their criminal sentences. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Amy Jackson read aloud some of Russell Peterson's posts about...
PROTESTS
KRMG

UK scientists urge more restrictions to fight omicron surge

LONDON — (AP) — The British government may need to introduce tougher restrictions to slow the growth of the omicron variant and prevent a new surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, British scientists said Saturday. U.K. health officials say omicron is spreading much more quickly than the delta...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
KRMG

Pilot dead after plane crashes into New Hampshire river

BEDFORD, N.H. — A 23-year-old pilot was killed Friday night after he crashed a twin-engine plane on the banks of a New Hampshire River, authorities said. A Swearingen SA-226 operated by Castle Aviation was traveling from the Essex County Airport in Fairfield, New Jersey, when the pilot reported engine trouble, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Director Ted Kitchens said.
BEDFORD, NH
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
41K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy