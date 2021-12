Table of Contents Best Wool Slippers Best Shearling and Sherpa Slippers Best Open Back Slippers What’s the worst part of your morning routine? It’s gotta be leaving the warm embrace of bed and stepping onto a floor that feels like an ice floe. That’s why every man should have one of the best house slippers. Will they make you more excited to get out of bed? No, probably not. But they will make the transition from bed to not bed a bit more bearable. And when you’re padding around the apartment after work or on the weekend, the best men’s slippers will provide unparalleled...

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO