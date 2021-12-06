ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dead in South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Police Department said a woman was found shot to death in South Linden Monday afternoon.

Police said a call came in at 11:41 a.m. that the woman, later identified last Danielle Davis, 41, was shot inside a building on Clinton Street.

Davis was pronounced at the scene at 11:49 a.m.

Police do not know at this time what prompted the killing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730.

This si the 183rd homicide in Columbus for 2021.

