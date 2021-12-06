VSAC gets $2.9 million grant to provide educational opportunities for adult learners

Leading innovation requires top-notch education. Welcome to the center for growth and development. With some of the highest attendance and graduation rates in the nation, Grand Forks elementary, middle, and high school options help lay the groundwork to get careers started, and it doesn’t stop there. Higher education opportunities stretch across numerous levels and disciplines, with both online and hands-on learning options available at one of our four regional universities and tech schools. Our higher ed scene sets up students for a lifetime of accomplishment.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO