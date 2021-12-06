ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

VSAC gets $2.9 million grant to provide educational opportunities for adult learners

vermontbiz.com
 5 days ago

Vermont Educational Opportunity Center receives five-year funding extension. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC), Vermont’s statewide organization supporting education for Vermonters beyond high school, announced that it has received a significant five-year funding extension for its Educational Opportunity Center, which helps Vermont adult learners connect with college and...

vermontbiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
azednews.com

Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation Awarded PepsiCo Grant Providing Scholarship Opportunities To Black And Hispanic Students

PepsiCo and its philanthropic arm, The PepsiCo Foundation, announced today a $500,000 2-year grant award to the Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation (MCCF.) The grant is part of the PepsiCo Foundation Community College Program to provide scholarship opportunities for Black and Hispanic students across the country. The Maricopa Community Colleges District (MCCCD) is one of 13 community college systems in the country to be added to this growing scholarship program.
MARICOPA, AZ
Metro News

US Education Department grants waiver for higher education grant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission will be able to use a full funding award from the U.S. Department of Education for services benefiting thousands of West Virginia students. The Education Department awarded the funding for the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs grant...
CHARLESTON, WV
theirregular.com

Adult scholarship opportunity

FARMINGTON — The Hugh and Elizabeth Montgomery scholarships provide an opportunity for deserving adult students (students beyond high-school age) residing in Franklin County who wish to receive financial assistance toward furthering their education. This renewable scholarship helps recipients return to school to continue their education at the post-secondary level. Preference...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
cbs19news

Expanded program helping adult learners know about college credit eligibility

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An expanded version of an existing program aims to help more adult learners know they may be eligible for college credit based on prior learning and experience. According to a release, Virginia's Community Colleges has launched the expanded version of its Credits2Careers portal. Before this,...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adult Learners#Legislature#Scholarships#Vermont Business Magazine#Eoc#Congressional#Vsac Director
uky.edu

Collaborative $1.2 Million Grant to Fund Scholarships for Special Educators, Speech Pathologists

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Dec. 2, 2021) — Faculty in the University of Kentucky College of Health Sciences and UK College of Education are joining forces on an interdisciplinary project to prepare special educators and speech-language pathologists in creating an effective communication intervention program for students with severe disabilities. The grant, funded...
LEXINGTON, KY
unomaha.edu

DCS Receives 2021 Adult Learner Impact Award

The Council of Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL) presented the 2021 Adult Learner Impact Award to UNO during its annual conference in San Diego, CA. The award recognizes institutions and organizations that have provided outstanding programs and services to adult learners. "The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) received overwhelming...
OMAHA, NE
Hoya

Georgetown Masters Program Receives $2.6 Million Grant from U.S. Department of Education

The U.S. Department of Education awarded a $2.6 million five-year National Professional Development (NPD) grant for a proposal aimed at providing increased resources for multilingual education. The proposal, named the English Learners’ Educational Excellence Capitol Teacher Training Project (Project ELEECT), was created by professors in Georgetown University’s Master of Arts...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Lodging

AHLA Foundation Receives $1 Million Grant to Assist Opportunity Youth

WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Foundation (AHLA Foundation) has secured a $1 million grant from the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation to attract, prepare, and retain opportunity youth for careers in the hospitality industry. This two-year grant allows the AHLA Foundation to expand its Empowering Youth development programming to Los Angeles...
CHARITIES
vermontbiz.com

Scott announces flood resilient community grants

Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today announced the award of $2.6 million to towns, state agencies, and non-profits in Vermont to reduce the future public safety and water quality impacts of climate-related flood hazards. The projects, funded under the Flood Resilient Community Fund program, will improve the landscape, enhance...
POLITICS
bgindependentmedia.org

Owens Community College gets more than $1 million for job training for adults

Adults interested in pursuing higher education but unsure where to begin now have additional resources available at Owens Community College thanks to a $1.16 million Educational Opportunities Center (EOC) program grant from the U.S. Department of Education. Owens will receive $235,050 per year for five years to help unemployed workers,...
MyChesCo

USDA Invests $86 Million to Improve Equitable Access to Jobs, Business Opportunities, Education, Health Care and Housing for Rural People

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack recently announced the Department is investing $86 million to improve equitable access to jobs, business opportunities, education, housing and health care for people who live and work in rural areas. The investments are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment...
EDUCATION
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Tech’s Sabol elected chair of Vermont Board of Professional Engineering

Professor Scott A. Sabol, P.E., of the Architectural and Building Engineering Technology Department at Vermont Technical College, was elected chair of the Vermont Board of Professional Engineering at its October meeting. The Board, one of many addressing licensure and practice of various professions in Vermont, operates under the auspices of...
POLITICS
Fergus Falls Daily Journal

Get educated

School of Fish presented by Hannay’s Marine, widely recognized as leaders in kids fishing education, recently completed their ninth year of hosting fishing classes for kids, their parents and other adults. School of Fish taught 22 schools in 2021 graduating 489 “water-ready” kids and had 242 adults attend as well!
EDUCATION
grandforks.org

Elevated Education Opportunities

Leading innovation requires top-notch education. Welcome to the center for growth and development. With some of the highest attendance and graduation rates in the nation, Grand Forks elementary, middle, and high school options help lay the groundwork to get careers started, and it doesn’t stop there. Higher education opportunities stretch across numerous levels and disciplines, with both online and hands-on learning options available at one of our four regional universities and tech schools. Our higher ed scene sets up students for a lifetime of accomplishment.
GRAND FORKS, ND
boreal.org

Community Grant Reviewer Opportunity for Veterans Memorial Grants

The Office of Grants Management is seeking veterans, or individuals with experience in developing veterans memorials, to participate in our grantmaking process in January of 2022 by serving as community reviewers who will read and evaluate grant proposals. A small stipend is available and all work will be done remotely.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy