ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

2022 Critics Choice Awards: ‘Succession,’ ‘Mare of Easttown’ & ‘Evil’ Lead TV Nominees

By Meredith Jacobs
tvinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re about a month away from the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards (live on the CW and TBS on Sunday, January 9), and the TV category nominees have now been announced. Succession leads with eight nominations, including for Best Drama Series, while Mare of Easttown and Evil each received five. (Mare...

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 1

Related
imore.com

Apple TV+ film 'CODA' earns nine Hollywood Critics Association Film Award nominations

"CODA" has earned nine Hollywood Critics Association Film Award nominations. The film has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, and more. "CODA" continues to rake in the award nominations. Today, the Hollywood Critics Association announced the nominees for the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards. The Apple TV+...
MOVIES
Variety

‘March’ Docuseries at The CW Will Explore HBCU Band Culture (TV News Roundup)

The CW announced a new docuseries titled “March,” which will explore HBCU band culture. The series will premiere on Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. before moving to a Sunday 9 p.m. timeslot on Feb. 27. With eight parts, “March” focuses on The Marching Storm, the prestigious marching band at Prairie View A&M University, following how the students balance the pressure of band and academics at once. The series is from Stage 13. Executive producers include Cheryl Horner McDonough, Jamail Shelton, Shari Scorca and Marcel Fuentes. Also in today’s TV news roundup: FIRST LOOKS HBO Max unveiled a trailer for the unscripted competition series “Finding...
TV & VIDEOS
Cult of Mac

Apple TV+ picks up a respectable 9 Critics Choice nominations

Apple TV+ received nine nominations across six programs for the 27th Annual Critics Choice TV Awards. That includes Best Drama Series for For All Mankind, Best Comedy Series for Ted Lasso, and Best Movie Made for Television for Come From Away. The winners will be announced in January. Critics Choice...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josie Totah
Person
Rupaul
Person
Mandy Patinkin
NewsTimes

‘Mare of Easttown’ Director Craig Zobel Extends HBO Overall Deal

Most recently, Zobel directed the 2021 HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown,” which stars Kate Winslet as a police detective in a Philadelphia suburb investigating the recent murder of one girl and year-long disappearance of another. The series, which also starred Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Evan Peters and Guy Pearce, was nominated for the 2021 Emmy for outstanding limited series and Zobel was nominated for the award for limited or anthology series director.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

Live in Front of a Studio Audience

A re-creation of classic episodes of “The Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes.”. Acting your age is not going to happen in the latest installment of the series of specials that re-create vintage sitcoms with contemporary stars playing iconic characters from the past. With 1980s family favorites The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes on the agenda, the twist is that the roles once played by children and teens are now being assumed by well-known grown-ups. Which is how we get to see Friends superstar Jennifer Aniston as Blair in the Facts foursome, joined by WandaVision’s Kathryn Hahn as Jo, Gabrielle Union as Tootie and Fargo’s Allison Tolman as Natalie. The housemother Mrs. Garrett, so indelibly played by Charlotte Rae, is now Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale), a complete reversal from the terrifying Aunt Lydia. She’ll also appear in the Strokes episode, which features the great John Lithgow inhabiting the Conrad Bain role of Mr. Drummond, and no less a star than Kevin Hart filling Gary Coleman’s shoes as Arnold, with Damon Wayans as Willis. What you goin’ to be talking about? This is either going to be a smash or a train wreck. Maybe both.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Woman in the House’: Kristen Bell’s Anna Loses Her Mind in Netflix’s First Teaser (VIDEO)

Netflix is giving viewers their first look at Kristen Bell‘s wacky role in the darkly comedic thriller The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window. The teaser trailer sees the former Good Place star losing her mind as she goes day in and day out with the same routine. Bell’s Anna sits, staring out the window, watching life pass her by — until something crazy happens.
TV SERIES
Variety

SAG Predictions: TV Cast Ensemble (Drama) – ‘Succession’ vs. ‘Squid Game’?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Roku Tv#Youtube Tv#Cw#Tbs#Wandavision#Hbo#Hulu#Nbc#Showtime
celebritypage.com

Critics Choice Association Reveals TV Category Nominees For The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) has just announced the TV category nominees for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Paramount+ Evil also earned five nominations, including Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series (Mike Colter), Best Actress in a Drama Series (Katja Herbers) and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Andrea Martin and Christine Lahti).
TV SERIES
Floor8

All People's Choice Awards 2021 TV & Film winners: Black Widow, LOKI, and Shang-Chi ALL WIN BIG

2021 was a good year for Marvel! It seems fans really connected with their latest movies and series as they bagged their fair share of awards at the People's Choice Awards 2021 on Wednesday. The E! People’s Choice Awards cover over 40 categories spanning TV, film, music, and pop culture, honoring all of the fan favorites of the year based on votes by the general public. While folks like Justin Bieber, Adele, BTS, and Kim Kardashian took home trophies in the music and pop culture categories, we’ll just focus on the TV and film winners. You can check out the full list of the PCA winners here, but see below for all the big winners in film and TV.
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

Critics Choice Awards Film Voters Guide: Memorable Moments and a Pivotal Year

In 2003 at the eighth annual Critics Choice Awards, there were three in the actor race: Jack Nicholson for “About Schmidt,” Daniel Day-Lewis for “Gangs of New York” and Robin Williams for “One Hour Photo.” There was a tie — between Nicholson and Day-Lewis — but Williams ended up stealing the show when Nicholson invited him on stage. “Robin would you come up and would you give the funniest acceptance speech I ever gave?” Nicholson inquired. Williams then launched into a lengthy “speech” that had stars from Renée Zellweger to Nicole Kidman howling and was praised by the media.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Roger Ebert

Critics Choice Awards Celebration of Black Cinema & Television to Honor Will Smith, Ruth Negga and More on December 6th

The Critics Choice Association announced today the final list of honorees for it's Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, taking place on Monday, December 6th, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. The event, hosted by Emmy Award-winning actress and producer Niecy Nash (“Claws,” “When They See Us”) will include 16 award categories as part of a star-studded night honoring standout achievements in Black filmmaking and for the first time, television.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘Succession’ Actor Hiam Abbass to Star in Disney+ French Mini-Series ‘Oussekine’ (VIDEO)

Hiam Abbass, best known as Marcia Roy in HBO’s Succession, is set to star in Oussekine, an upcoming French drama from Disney+ and its new content hub Star. The streamer has released a trailer (watch below) for the four-part series, which revolves around the events between December 5 to December 6, 1986, that led to the death of French-Algerian student Malik Oussekine (Messiah‘s Sayyid El Alami). It marks the first time the tragic real-life story has been adapted for screen.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

Newcomer Aria Mia Loberti Lands Lead Role in Netflix’s ‘All The Light We Cannot See’

Netflix has found its lead actress for Shawn Levy’s upcoming limited series All The Light We Cannot See, based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller. The newly discovered Aria Mia Loberti will star as Marie-Laure, a blind teenager whose path collides with a German soldier named Werner, as they both try to survive the devastation of World War II in occupied France.
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

Insight: The Critics Choice TV Nominatons For 2022 Continue To Show A Baffling Mix For An Increasingly Irrelevant Awards Show

Set to air on January 9th on both TBS and The CW is the 2022 Critics Choice TV Awards, a yearly award given out by primarily internet journalists (not me, I refuse to be a part of the organization behind it) represented by the Critics Choice Association. Like most award shows for television, the categories are rife with “what the hell is going on here?” and that isn’t much different here for the Best Animated Series category which features both entries for kids AND adults, thereby showcasing internet journalism’s ineptitude in being able to accept animation not as an industry, but as a genre.
TV SERIES
TVLine

People's Choice Awards 2021: Loki and Only Murders Among TV Winners

The proletariat has spoken. The 47th annual People’s Choice Awards were handed out Tuesday night during a live ceremony from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Heading into the Kenan Thompson-hosted simulcast, which aired on NBC and E!, NBC’s This Is Us led the small-screen pack with six nominations across five categories. Other multi-nominated shows included ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, Disney+’s Loki and WandaVision, NBC’s Law & Order: SVU and Netflix’s recently renewed Outer Banks — all with four nods apiece.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Parade

The 2022 Critics Choice Awards' TV Nominations Are Out! Find Out Who's Up for an Award And How You Can Watch

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: the start of awards season! Nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards arrived just before Thanksgiving, and fans of entertainment and pop culture will have a slew of ceremonies to enjoy between now and Feb. 8, 2022, when the contenders for next year’s Academy Awards will be revealed. In the meantime, however, are the nominees for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, which honor the best in movies and TV every year. While fans will have to wait until Dec. 13 to find out who’s nominated in the movie categories, the TV nominees have just been revealed!
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy