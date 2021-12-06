2022 Critics Choice Awards: ‘Succession,’ ‘Mare of Easttown’ & ‘Evil’ Lead TV Nominees

A re-creation of classic episodes of “The Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes.”. Acting your age is not going to happen in the latest installment of the series of specials that re-create vintage sitcoms with contemporary stars playing iconic characters from the past. With 1980s family favorites The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes on the agenda, the twist is that the roles once played by children and teens are now being assumed by well-known grown-ups. Which is how we get to see Friends superstar Jennifer Aniston as Blair in the Facts foursome, joined by WandaVision’s Kathryn Hahn as Jo, Gabrielle Union as Tootie and Fargo’s Allison Tolman as Natalie. The housemother Mrs. Garrett, so indelibly played by Charlotte Rae, is now Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale), a complete reversal from the terrifying Aunt Lydia. She’ll also appear in the Strokes episode, which features the great John Lithgow inhabiting the Conrad Bain role of Mr. Drummond, and no less a star than Kevin Hart filling Gary Coleman’s shoes as Arnold, with Damon Wayans as Willis. What you goin’ to be talking about? This is either going to be a smash or a train wreck. Maybe both.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO