Springfield man charged with assaulting Border Patrol Agent with deadly weapon

BURLINGTON, Vermont (WWLP) – A Springfield man was indicted for assault and weapons charges after a pursuit in North Troy, Vermont.

According to a news release from Kraig LaPorte, the Public Information Officer of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont, 30-year-old Ivan Carmona from Springfield was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in Burlington, Vermont. Carmona is being charged with three counts of assaulting a Border Patrol Agent with a deadly weapon and with possessing a firearm after having sustained a prior felony conviction. He is being held without bail on state charges.

The incident occurred on November 18 when law enforcement were pursuing Carmona in connection with an unrelated Vermont warrant. During the pursuit near North Troy in Vermont, Carmona allegedly had a loaded handgun and brandished it at one of the pursuing Border Patrol Agents.

Carmon was taken into custody with the assistance of United States Border Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Air & Marine division of Customs and Border Protection, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, the Vermont State Police, and the Vermont Drug Task Force.

“Ivan Carmona’s alleged actions threatening a federal law enforcement officer, combined with his criminal record, suggest he is a danger to the community. It is a testament to both the bravery and professionalism of the U.S. Border Patrol agents that Ivan Carmona was arrested without anyone being harmed during his apprehension. This case is the successful outcome of a concerted, collaborative effort with our local, state, and federal partners to apprehend an individual charged with violent conduct by the state of Vermont. We are committed to intervening against armed individuals who threaten the safety of the citizens of Vermont.” JAMES M. FERGUSON, SPECIAL AGENT IN CHARGE OF THE ATF BOSTON FIELD DIVISION

If convicted, Carmona faces a minimum sentence of seven years in prison and a maximum sentence of lifetime imprisonment and could be fined up to $250,000. His arraignment on the federal indictment will be scheduled by the Court on a later date.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.