U.S. SEC charges dialysis provider, three former executives with revenue manipulation

Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Abraxas J. Discala, also known as “AJ Discala,” the former Chief Executive Officer of OmniView Capital Advisors LLC (“OmniView”), was sentenced by United States District Judge Eric N. Vitaliano to 138 months’ imprisonment for orchestrating a multi-million dollar market manipulation scheme. The Court also ordered Discala to pay $2,484,873 in forfeiture. The amount of restitution will be determined by the Court at a later date. Discala was convicted by a federal jury in May 2018 following a five-week trial of two counts of securities and wire fraud conspiracy, two counts of securities fraud, and four counts of wire fraud relating to his manipulation of stocks of multiple microcap or “penny” stocks, including the stock of CodeSmart Holding, Inc. (“CodeSmart”), Cubed, Inc. (“Cubed”), and others, (collectively the “Manipulated Public Companies”).

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO