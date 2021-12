The Falcons are in the midst of a season that could make you feel one of two polar opposite ways, and it is all dependent on your expectations from the beginning of the year. If you were optimistic about competing in the playoffs with this new regime, then you’re probably feeling some level of disappointment. If you thought just the opposite before the season, you’re most likely unsurprised by the Falcons’ up and down struggles.

