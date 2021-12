More than 350 acres of prime real estate at Smith Mountain Lake sold for $16.2 million Thursday night in what could be the last-of-its-kind auction of such a property there. The land, owned by Appalachian Power Co. and separated into 37 plots, 29 of them waterfront, was auctioned off by real estate and auctioneer brokers, Woltz & Associates, to several different buyers at the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center on Thursday evening.

