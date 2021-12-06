ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

SLC fire crews respond to attic blaze, cause under investigation

By Vivian Chow
 5 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fire crews are responding to a house fire in Salt Lake City on Monday.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to an attic fire at a structure on 1604 S. Major Street.

Fire crews were able to evacuate the workers inside safely. Officials say the workers were not aware the fire was burning above them at the time.

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze. The structure was under construction at the time of of the incident.

The cause of fire is unknown at this time and authorities are on scene investigating.

