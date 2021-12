The Notre Dame football team is losing head coach Brian Kelly, and here are some replacements they could target for this most coveted job. Notre Dame football is officially on the job hunt for the first time since they fired Charlie Weis after the 2009 season. It comes after Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, without giving any hint to anyone within the program that he had been in talks with the Tigers for around a month.

