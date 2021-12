It was 11 p.m., the day before Thanksgiving, and I found myself at Cub Foods roaming the aisles. We all have our favorite Turkey Day food item(s), and mine is pumpkin pie, with a liberal pile of Cool Whip on top. My wife, a wonderful cook and appreciator of good food, is horrified that I prefer the “imitation whipped cream” (or, as the fine folks at Kraft-Heinz Corp. refer to it, “Whipped Topping”) over a good spray can of actual whipped cream, or ideally in her eyes, heavy cream whipped to a frenzy until it achieves full-on Authentic Whipped Cream Status. As if that weren’t enough, I also lean towards a frozen Mrs. Smith’s Original Flaky Crust pumpkin pie over most homemade versions.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO