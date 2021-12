Both the Senators and Ducks will look to snap their 3 game losing streaks tonight in Anaheim. Having lost 9 of their last 10 games, the Ottawa Senators have shown improvement in their play over their last few games, however, their continuous struggles in the defensive zone and in net continue to be their downfall. The Senators will be skating out the same lineup that they did in their last game, Wednesday versus San Jose:

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO