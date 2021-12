MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami has been chosen as the first major U.S. location for a new air quality monitoring network called PlanetWatch. The announcement made by Mayor Francis Suarez on Monday is part of the “Miami Forever Climate Ready” Initiative. It’s a measurement system that locals can contribute data and be rewarded for. The goal is for every day residents to contribute to better environments, starting with air quality. “Air quality is a big societal, public health issue,” said CEO Claudio Parrinello, who pointed out that the issue was highlighted during the pandemic. Also an issue pointed out Parrinello is the way air quality...

