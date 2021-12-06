ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Motocross Star Among Those Dead After Devastating Avalanche

By Matthew Memrick
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c7tfG_0dFSzrKX00

A teenage Motocross star died along with 11 others in an Austrian avalanche on Saturday.

Nineteen-year-old Rene Hofer was on a skiing trip with friends to almost 7,000-foot Lachenspitze mountain when the accident happened.

According to the U.K. Sun, the avalanche swept eight group members away, and Hofer died. A 24-year-old and a 19-year-old had search devices. However, one died on the scene, and another died at a hospital.

According to Dirt Bike Lover, five helicopters, mountain rescue, and the Red Cross were in action with a crisis intervention center set up in the Tweng municipal office.

The U.K. Sun reported a third buried skier was located four hours after the avalanche and recovered. Others freed themselves and went to the hospital. The setting was ripe for an avalanche in the area, and officials also observed snowdrifts.

Motocross Star Remembered

Hofer’s team, KTM, and others have posted memorials on social media. The star had aspirations of becoming the FIM Motorcross World Champion one day.

KTM said Hofer was a “multi-time junior champion and GP winner with a bright future in Grand Prix ahead of him.”

In an Instagram post, the team expressed sadness about the incident and sent condolences to the teen’s family.

The post memorialized his talent as well as “his approachable, fun-loving and friendly personality, along with his ever-present smile.”

They added: “Ride on peacefully, Rene. You will be missed immeasurably.”

Another team also remembered Hofer for one particular feature.

“Hofer was no doubt one of the happiest guys in the paddock, always seen with the biggest smile on his face,” an Infront Moto Racing statement said.

Twitter user Jordan Barber added, “It’s unbelievable. Such a nice young lad, really infectious happy person. Had the pleasure of seeing him race a few times, and he was a real talent.”

Motocross Star Had Racing Skills

Hofer had an 85cc Junior World Championship and European championships under his belt in 2016. The teen also became just the third Austrian to win the world title in cross-country motorcycles.

Many took that success to mean Hofer had a bright future ahead of him.

The Linz, Austrian native got his first career start in 2005. The Red Bull Racing website noted that the racer began his profession at age four and had a winning streak from age seven onward. From 2009 to 2016, Hofer won at least one title per season.

Hofer’s season this year had a good bit of success as well. He picked up his first race win and Grand Prix victory in Pietramurata only a few weeks ago. While representing Team Austria, he scored an overall victory in the MX2 class at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.

Comments / 3

Related
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Do Sellers Who Appear on Show Get Paid by History Channel?

In the last 11 years or more that American Pickers has been on TV, there have been hundreds of folks on the show selling their items. So, what is the deal with those sellers?. With all the people that appear on the show, is there a deal they make with History Channel? Do those folks get paid for their time? Or is it just the money they get from selling items to Mike and Frank? That question was answered early on when the pickers were getting ready to launch season 2 of the show.
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’: How Ryan Guzman Becoming a Father in Real Life Affected His Role as Eddie

Following the birth of his first child in 2019, 9-1-1 star Ryan Guzman opened up about how becoming a father in real life affected his role as Eddie on the hit series. During a 2019 interview with Anthem, Guzman spoke about the changes to his 9-1-1 role due to his personal life. “Everything is different now that I have a son,” Guzman explained. “My life took on new meaning after my son was born.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#Motocross#Memorials#Accident#Austrian#Lachenspitze#The U K Sun#The Red Cross#Ktm#Grand Prix
RideApart

19-Year-Old KTM MX2 Rider Rene Hofer Dies In Avalanche

Austrian motocross rider Rene Hofer had a coming-of-age year in the MX2 2021 season. On October 27, 2021, the 19-year-old rider captured his first Grand Prix win at the Grand Prix of Pietramurata (Germany). In addition to his first win, Hofer also topped the MX2 standings at the 2021 Motocross of Nations and finished sixth overall in the 2021 standings.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Parker Schnabel Revealed Biggest Nugget He’s Ever Found

Gold Rush star Parker Schnabel has proved time and again that he is one of the most successful miners to ever cross through Alaska and the Yukon. Throughout his years working beside his grandfather and becoming a star on the show, he’s unearthed hundreds of thousands of ounces of gold. In all his time raking through paydirt, you’d think he would create a collection of some of the biggest pieces he’s come across.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’: Why Keith Colburn Said Josh Harris ‘Wasn’t Even Closely Professional’ Early On

If fans of “Deadliest Catch” know anything about Captain Josh Harris, then they’re aware of the legend his late father Phil was. The fishing captain had a superb reputation with his fellow crew and captains. While Harris wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps, according to Captain Keith Colburn, he didn’t always possess the maturity and professionalism required for a fishing captain.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Who Is Avery?

“Yellowstone” star Tanaya Beatty surprised fans by appearing in last night’s episode, “I Want To Be Him,” as former ranch hand Avery. Fans met Avery back in Season 1, but she abruptly dropped off the show midway through Season 2. Reportedly, Beatty got involved in some major films, so she left the show for a while. But now she’s back, and fans can’t help but wonder why.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: How Long is an Average Shift for Parker Schnabel’s Crew?

Someone might need to rewrite that Dolly Parton hit because Gold Rush star Parker Schnabel’s crew works a little longer than just 9 to 5. There’s so much that the Gold Rush crews have to do during the mining season. And according to Schnabel, an eight-hour day just isn’t long enough to get the results they need. So, his employees leave their trailers and head to operation at the crack of dawn and don’t leave until after the sun has set.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Norma and George Strait Celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary

As far as love stories go, that of country legend George Strait and his wife Norma is pretty fantastic. The two have known each other almost their entire lives, yet she’s still Strait’s number one gal. In a truly sweet throwback photo with the love of his life, Strait shared a message letting all the fans know he was celebrating today.
Outsider.com

Skilyr Hicks, ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant and Singer, Dead at 23

Former “America’s Got Talent” contestant Skilyr Hicks was found dead on Monday, at just 23 years old. For now, circumstances regarding the young woman’s cause of death remain unknown. TMZ reports the 23-year-old’s lifeless body was located at a friend’s house in Liberty, South Carolina. The outlet sourced the “America’s Got Talent” contestant’s mother, Jodi. Further, Hicks’ mother stated she does not know the actual homeowner.
MUSIC
The Independent

Child and five women among dead after boat sinks in deadliest Channel tragedy

The English Channel suffered its worst-ever migrant tragedy on Wednesday after a packed inflatable dinghy sank with the loss of at least 27 lives.Among those drowned were five women and a young girl, according to French interior minister Gerald Darmanin. He said that two survivors were fighting for their lives while another person appeared to still be missing.After chairing a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee to discuss the disaster, Boris Johnson declared himself “shocked, appalled and deeply saddened” and offered additional help to Paris to “demolish” people-smuggling gangs which he said were “getting away with murder”.But he...
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’: Captain Sig Hansen Stopped a Camera Crew From Bringing Suitcases on Board Due to a Superstition

For hundreds if not thousands of years, fishermen and seafaring folk have had superstitions. Deadliest Catch captain Sig Hansen is no different. Look, when you have a difficult and sometimes deadly job superstitions can help make things easier. So, it isn’t a surprise that the boats and the crews out on the Bering Sea abide by certain habits and rituals.
SIG HANSEN
Outsider.com

Meghan McCain Calls Out ABC After They Air Alec Baldwin Interview

Meghan McCain is speaking out following an Alec Baldwin interview that she deemed “tonally distasteful and “confusing.”. On December 1st, Alec Baldwin gave an exclusive interview to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that detailed the accidental shooting on the set of Rust. The incident killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Chopper’: Paul Teutul Sr. Has a Pretty Unique Friend to Enjoy His Morning Coffee With

As followers to “American Chopper” star Paul Teutul Sr.’s Instagram know, the television personality has quite a passion for animals. Frequently, the star shares photos of his four-legged friends that now populate his Floridian home. Most include his beloved horses and canines. However, in his most recent post, we caught the star sharing morning coffee with one unique friend.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

317K+
Followers
32K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy