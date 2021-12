I was the recipient of an absolutely gorgeous quilt lovingly put together by Jayne Reuer. What a noble and generous gift. I heartily and personally thank her immensely for this wonderful gift I will cherish the rest of my life. Just gazing at it is a genuine pleasure and the feel of it is so comforting. My, oh, my how honored I feel to be the recipient of this beautiful quilt handmade by loving and extremely talented hands.

