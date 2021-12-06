Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy SPTN Before The Dividend Payout

Nu Holdings Ltd. , also known as Nubank, is headed for its public debut on the NYSE Thursday, as the Brazil-based digital banking platform's initial public offering priced overnight at the top of the expected range. The company raised $2.60 billion, as it sold 289.15 million shares in the IPO, which priced at $9, compared with the expected range of between $8 and $9 a share. With 4.61 billion shares expected after the IPO, the pricing values the company at about $41.48 billion. The stock is expected to begin trading some time after the open under the ticker symbol "NU." The company is going public at a time of relative investor disdain for recently IPO'd stocks, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has tumbled 12.2% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.6%.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO