ARC Group Worldwide Reports Solid Performance with Fiscal Year Results

dallassun.com
 2 days ago

DELAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. ('ARC' or the 'Company'), a leading global provider of advanced manufacturing, today announces financial results for fiscal year 2021, ended June 30, 2021. Fiscal Year Results. Net sales of $62.2 million, up 28.1% from the prior-year...

www.dallassun.com

Benzinga

Recap: Brown Forman Q2 Earnings

Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock (NYSE:BF) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 07:40 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock missed estimated earnings by 5.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an...
MarketWatch

Photronics stock surges after profit and revenue top forecasts, and upbeat outlook

Shares of Photronics Inc. PLAB, +25.95% surged 5.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the semiconductor and flat panel display company reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations and provided an upbeat outlook for the current quarter. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 31 rose to $19.8 million, or 33 cents a share, from $6.5 million, or 10 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 25 cents. Revenue grew 21.4% to $181.3 million, above the FactSet consensus of $175.0 million. Gross margin improved to 28.7% from 26.6% as cost of goods sold rose less than sales at 10.2%. For the fiscal first quarter, the company expects EPS of between 27 cents and 34 cents, while the FactSet consensus was 22 cents, and expects revenue of between $178 million and $186 million, compared with expectations of $170.7 million. "We made strategic investments in 2021 that have positioned us to achieve organic growth as market trends such as the increase in demand from Asia foundries and the adoption of advanced display technologies in mobile applications have driven the market higher," said Chief Executive Peter Kirlin. The stock has slipped 0.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500.
Benzinga

StealthGas Q3 Results Surpass Estimates

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) reported third-quarter revenue increased by 1.1% year-over-year to $37.5 million, beating the consensus of $31.79 million. Fleet utilization was 97.4% - with 101 days of technical off hire for the quarter, and fleet operational utilization was 94.1%. Operating income increased to $3.3 million, compared to $3.2...
Seekingalpha.com

Vera Bradley tumbles as supply chain challenges, Apple update weigh on earnings

Vera Bradley (VRA -18.8%) slides after reporting an earnings miss and lowering its FY2022 guidance below consensus. Vera Bradley brand comparable sales rose nearly 8% Y/Y. Pure Vida was up 11.7% over last year but e-commerce revenues were suppressed by the Apple iOS 14.5 update put in place earlier this year that lessened the effectiveness of Facebook and Instagram advertising.
Benzinga

Read How Analysts Reacted To Core & Main's Q3 Results

Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook raised Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) price target to $40 (an upside of 42%) from $33 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares. Cook notes that Core & Main was up after beating consensus revenue, EBITDA, and margin estimates, while raising full-year 2021 guidance despite most industrial companies challenged with supply chain and price cost.
Zacks.com

Casey's (CASY) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

CASY - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top line not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. This was the fifth straight quarter of positive sales surprise. On the contrary, the bottom line missed the consensus mark and declined from the year-ago tally.
Zacks.com

United Natural Foods (UNFI) Rise on Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat

UNFI - Free Report) has seen its shares rise 6.2% in the pre-market session, following the company’s robust first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines advanced year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Management has reiterated its view for fiscal 2022. United Natural’s adjusted...
smarteranalyst.com

Gitlab Rises 1.5% on Solid Q3 Results, Offers Guidance

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Shares of California-based Gitlab, Inc. (GTLB) gained 1.5% in the extended trading session on Tuesday after the company reported strong results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31. Gitlab operates The DevOps Platform that empowers organizations to maximize the overall return on...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Benzinga

Campbell Soup Posts Mixed Q1 Results

Campbell Soup Co (NYSE: CPB) reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 4% year-on-year, to $2.24 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $2.28 billion. Net sales from the Meals & Beverages segment declined 7%, and the Snacks segment fell 1%. The gross margin contracted 240 basis points Y/Y to 32.3%....
Zacks.com

Campbell (CPB) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Miss

CPB - Free Report) has reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the top line lagged the same. Both metrics declined year over year. Industry-wide supply-chain disruptions more than offset benefits from solid consumer demand, positive pricing and improved productivity. Management retained...
Motley Fool

Top Highlights From Endava's Recent Earnings Report

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Shares of tech company Endava ( DAVA 5.41%...
freightwaves.com

Landstar paying $2 special dividend after record 2021

Truck broker Landstar System announced it will be paying shareholders a special dividend of $2 per share for the third consecutive year in a press release issued after the market closed Wednesday. The company’s board also increased the share repurchase authorization to 3 million shares, up from the 1.1 million previously outstanding.
dallassun.com

TechPrecision Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Second quarter focused on acquisition and integration of STADCO. WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB:TPCS) ('TechPrecision' or 'the Company'), an industry-leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and tested systems with customers in the defense and precision industrial sectors, today reported financial results for the Fiscal 2022 second quarter ended September 30, 2021.
pulse2.com

Stran & Co Stock (STRN): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Stran & Co Inc (NASDAQ: STRN) increased by 6.33% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Stran & Co Inc (NASDAQ: STRN) – a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise – increased by 6.33% today. Investors are responding positively to Stran & Company providing a business update and reporting their financial results for Q3 ended September 30, 2021.
investing.com

Stitch Fix Plunges After Swinging to Q1 Loss; Revenue Guidance Misses

Investing.com - Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) plunged Tuesday in after-market hours after swinging to a fiscal first-quarter loss and painting a dour outlook in a sign that the online personal styling service company is struggling to recapture its pandemic-fueled growth. Stitch Fix was down more than 15% in after-market hours. Active...
Benzinga

Recap: ReneSola Q3 Earnings

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ReneSola missed estimated earnings by 50%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.04, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $5,791,000 from the same...
investing.com

MongoDB Resumes Uptrend, Analysts Raise Targets

We were expecting MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) to produce an excellent report simply because the adoption of tech is going so strongly. We were not expecting revenue and earnings to accelerate as fast as they did or for the company to raise guidance for the year. The bottom line is that MongoDB’s...
