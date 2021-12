Kendrick Bourne has enjoyed a breakthrough season in his first year with the Patriots, and he credits Bill Belichick with teaching him things that he never knew before. The lessons Bourne has learned from Belichick has helped the Patriots wide receiver take his game to the next level. The fifth-year receiver is already approaching career-best numbers in receptions, yards and touchdowns entering Monday’s game against the Bills. But more specifically, he’s learned some tricks from Belichick that have enabled him to be among the NFL’s leaders in yards after the catch, entering this week with 294.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO