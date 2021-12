Boris Johnson wants to weaken the power of courts to overrule decisions by ministers through the process of judicial review, according to reports.The Times reported the PM wants to allow ministers to effectively throw out any legal rulings they do not agree with.It comes after a number of clashes with judges, such as the ruling that Mr Johnson’s 2019 decision to prorogue parliament for five weeks was unlawful.According to the newspaper, justice secretary Dominic Raab has been tasked with toughening plans to reform judge’s powers to rule on the legality of minister’s decisions. Whitehall sources were cited as saying...

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO