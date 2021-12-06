Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: 'We must do more' to stop abuse - Zahawi

The “evil” and “remorseless” stepmother who tortured and murdered six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes refused to leave her cell to be sentenced, as calls were made for child killers to face whole life tariffs. Emma Tustin, 32, was jailed for life with a minimum of 29 years, while her former boyfriend and...
The death of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes was not only preventable, it was predictable. Throughout lockdown and beyond, children’s advocates had been sounding the alarm about children becoming “invisible” to the authorities, leaving them at the mercy of abusers. Nor is the crisis over. The latest data gathered by government departments show...
The killing of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes will be the subject of a national review to protect other children from such evil crimes, the government says. The six-year-old was tortured and killed by his father and stepmother after social workers found "no safeguarding concerns". Emma Tustin was jailed for 29 years for...
The stepmother and father of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes were on Friday sentenced for their roles in the child’s killing. The murder of a six-year-old boy by his stepmother should prompt change around social care, a former children’s minister has suggested. Arthur Labinjo-Hughes was left with an unsurvivable brain injury while in...
