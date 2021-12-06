Jurassic World: Dominion Director Teases Split Storyline Between New and Legacy Characters

We won’t get to really find out how good Jurassic World: Dominion is going to be until June of 2022, but so far it would appear that a lot of people are willing to bet that it will be the best entry in the trilogy since while Fallen Kingdom wasn’t horrible and did hold up in the box office well enough, it kind of felt like something that might need time to become fully appreciated. It’s been this way with many trilogies, as the second movie tends to come along and serves as the bridge for the weary audience to cross to get to the third movie, which means that it might be given plenty of attention, but it’s usually not thought to be the best of the bunch. Plus, Fallen Kingdom did deal with the very controversial idea of whether or not the dinosaurs even deserved to be saved from the volcanic eruption that was turning their home into a killing field. Obviously, several specimens made it off, and those with wings and swimming capability might have found refuge at some point. But for those that were landlocked and couldn’t go anywhere, it was an end that left some audience members feeling sorry for the CGI creatures.

