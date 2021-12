China is now working on connecting its nearly finished central bank digital currency (CBDC) to Hong Kong’s Fast Payment System. Announced by the head of China’s digital yuan project in a Thursday (Dec. 9) seminar, the pilot program between the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) is more than just an attempt to make cross-border payments easier: It is a shot across the bow of the dollar’s position as the world’s reserve currency.

