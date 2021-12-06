ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Female-Founded Finnish FinTech Enfuce Raises $51M in Series C

By PYMNTS
 2 days ago
Female-founded Finnish payment services provider Enfuce raised €45 million ($51 million) in a Series C investment round led by Vitruvian Partners, with participation by Tencent, Maki.vc and other early-stage investors, according to a press release on Monday (Dec. 6). Among the leading European card-as-a-service (CaaS) platforms, the startup will...

