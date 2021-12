Arsenal will travel to Everton in the Premier League on Monday and the hosts will be hoping no controversial goals are scored.The last time the Gunners played Emile Smith Rowe’s goal stood despite Manchester United’s goalkeeper David de Gea being on the ground injured at the time.Despite the controversy Arsenal lost to United to keep them out of the top three. The fact they are in contention for European football after their disastrous start to their campaign is impressive and Everton manager Rafa Benitez says his side needs to learn from their opponents.He said: “He [Arteta] is an example of...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO