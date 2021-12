The Dallas Cowboys Week 12 Thanksgiving day game against the Las Vegas Raiders was a game to remember, but one that many Cowboys fans are already trying to forget. When it comes to Turkey Day games, this is one of the better games in recent memory. With multiple lead changes, tons of penalties, a kickoff-return touchdown, multiple fights pre, and post-game, it was exactly the type of show that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones envisioned when he built the Cowboys’ most recent stadium.

