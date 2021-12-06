ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lil Wayne Allegedly Pulls Gun On His Own Security

By Autumn Hawkins
jammin1057.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Wayne allegedly pulled an assault rifle out on one of his security guards during a dispute at his home, TMZ reports. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Wayne and a guard got into an altercation that turned physical that...

jammin1057.com

Comments / 2

Related
Vibe

Lil Wayne Allegedly Threatens Bodyguard With AR-15 Over Leaked Photos

Lil Wayne may have potentially landed himself in hot water with law enforcement yet again, following reports that the rap star allegedly threatened one of his bodyguards with an assault-rifle this past weekend. According to TMZ, police were called to Wayne’s home by a bodyguard who accused the rapper of threatening him with an AR-15 during an altercation between the two at his Hidden Hills home in California. Apparently, the altercation occurred after Weezy accused the bodyguard of leaking photos he had taken of him without his consent to the media, ordering him to leave the residence immediately. However, when...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne Reportedly Threatened Bodyguard With AR-15 Gun At His Home

Lil Wayne reportedly pointed an assault rifle at his bodyguard following an altercation at his Hidden Hills home, according to TMZ. Law enforcement is reportedly looking into a dispute that happened over the weekend at Lil Wayne's mansion. Apparently, the rapper pointed an AR-15 assault rifle at one of his bodyguards after suspecting the man of secretly taking pictures of him and leaking them to the media. Wayne reportedly told his security guard to leave his home, but the guard went to the bathroom first. After he got out, that's reportedly when Wayne brandished a gun. The guard reportedly escaped to the gated community's guard shack, where he called the police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Lil Wayne Investigated By Police After Allegedly Pulling Out An AR-15 On His Own Bodyguard During Heated Dispute

Lil Wayne is being investigated by Los Angeles authorities after allegedly pulling an assault rifle on a security guard who refused to leave his mansion. According to the Daily Mail, officers from the L. A. County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Wednesday, December 1, involving reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
rapradar.com

Video: Cordae Ft. Lil Wayne “Sinister”

This ain’t rap music, this straight literature. Cordae and Lil Wayne bring Black Power in the epic music video to their new collaboration. Spearheaded by Hit-Boy’s production, Cordae and Tunechi flex their lyrical muscle filled with braggadocious bars. For the Edgar Esteves-directed visual, the two educate the youth and orchestrate a revolution during a Black Panther meeting.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ashanti's Sister Details Severe Domestic Abuse At The Hands Of Well-Known Ex

It came as a shock last year when it was revealed that Ashanti's sister, Kenashia "Shia" Douglas, was involved in a violent relationship. It was during the 32-year-old's birthday post in 2020 that she revealed her battered face. Her teeth were knocked out, there was blood coming from her nose, she had a black eye, and she included video clips of her reconstruction surgery on her mouth and jaw.
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

Grand jury says officer-involved shooting death of Pharrell’s cousin justified

A special grand jury found that Virginia Beach, VA police officer Solomon D. Simmons was justified in fatally shooting Pharrell Williams’ cousin Donovon Lynch in March 2021. The City of Virginia Beach held a two-hour news conference Nov. 30 as the city’s prosecutors stated that Simmons was justified in protecting himself and others in the moments leading up to the deadly shooting. According to a report from The Associated Press, Lynch placed a round into his handgun’s chamber and stood — pointing his weapon toward a parking lot filled with multiple people and police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Assault Rifle
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Shares New Tattoo Honoring Late Son Zen 4 Days After His Death — Photo

Nick Cannon is paying tribute to his late son, Zen, with some special ink after the 5-month-old’s tragic death from brain cancer. Nick Cannon is honoring his late son, Zen, in a touching way. The actor, 41, shared on his eponymous daytime talk show on Friday that he got a tattoo of the 5-month-old who died on Dec. 5 from brain cancer to pay tribute. “This is a week where I’ve seen so much love. More love than I’ve probably ever experienced so even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y’all,” he told the audience before sharing a photo of the tattoo during the show’s “Pic of the Day” segment.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Suge Knight, R. Kelly, YNW Melly & YFN Lucci's Prison Thanksgiving Meals Revealed

Suge Knight, R. Kelly, YNW Melly and YFN Lucci are just some of the celebrities that will spend Thanksgiving behind bars, but they’ll still be served special meals at their individual jails. TMZ has obtained menus from each of their facilities to provide a look at exactly what they’ll be eating for their prison holiday dinners.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Fetty Wap Speaks Out On Prison Sentence: "If It Ain't Life, It Ain't Forever"

New Jersey-based rapper Fetty Wap is currently in a very tough spot. A few weeks ago, Fetty was set to perform new songs from his album The Butterfly Effect at Rolling Loud in New York City, but he was arrested by the feds upon his arrival at the stadium. He was ultimately charged with dealing heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs, as well as carrying and using firearms. Fetty was released on a $500K bond, and he faces life in prison if he's convicted to the fullest extent of the law.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Young Dolph murder: Photos released of gunmen wanted for killing of rapper

Photos of two gunmen suspected of ambushing and killing rapper Young Dolph as he was buying cookies at a Memphis store on Wednesday have emerged.The 36-year-old artist, real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr, was inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when two men drove up and fire multiple rounds into the store through a window.Law enforcement confirmed photos of the two suspected shooters, which had been circulating online, were authentic, Fox13 reporter Jeremy Pierre said.In one of the images, Dolph’s camouflage-colored Lamborghini could be seen parked outside of the shop.Music stars Megan Thee Stallion and Chance the Rapper led tributes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
extratv

Former Child Actress Jonshel Alexander Dead at 22

Jonshel Alexander, who appeared in the Oscar-nominated film “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” was killed on Saturday in Louisiana. She was 22. Police told NOLA.com that Alexander was sitting in a vehicle with a man in New Orleans’ 7th Ward around 9 p.m., when her and the man were shot. She died at the scene. The man was able to drive himself to the hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hiphollywood.com

Surveillance Video Shows Gunmen Open Fire On Young Dolph

More details are pouring in regarding the tragic shooting death of rapper Young Dolph. As previously reported the rapper real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr, was gunned down inside Makeda’s Butter Cookies on Airways Blvd in his hometown of Memphis, TN. Now surveillance video stills from the deadly shooting have...
MEMPHIS, TN
Key News Network

Suspect Who Shot Himself in Foot in Attempted Hollywood Hills Robbery Linked to Avant Fatal Shooting

Avant fatal shooting suspect is same man who shot himself in foot during attempted Hollywood Hills robbery.Zak Holman/KNN. Los Angeles: The man who shot himself in the foot during an attempted robbery on the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive in the Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning has been identified as the suspect in the shooting death of Jacqueline Avant, 81, roughly an hour earlier in Beverly Hills.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy