Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Mayoral Runoff Election Recount set for Friday, December 10

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago

(Atlantic) Cass County Auditor Dale Sunderman says the Atlantic Mayoral runoff election recount is scheduled for Friday, December 10, at 10:00 a.m., in the supervisors board room at the Cass County Courthouse.

Four candidates ran for the open Mayoral seat on November 2. The top two candidates, Tim Teig and Grace Garrett, failed to receive the 50-percent plus one majority of the votes. Teig received 523 votes, or 42.45-percent, and Garrett, 463, or 37.58-percent out of four candidates running in the general election. The two candidates ran head-to-head in a special election on November 30.

Grace Garrett received 588-votes, Teig, 584. Tim Teig requested a recount.

Garrett and Teig will appoint an individual to serve on the recount board. And the two together will nominate a third person.

The board will perform a hand recount of the ballots counted in each and all of the city of Atlantic precincts of the votes cast for Mayor in the city’s runoff election.

The recount is open to the public. Observers may watch and listen, but they may not participate in or interfere with the recount. Observers cannot touch the ballots.

Cass County Supervisors discuss construction permit application for a confinement feeding operation

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning held a discussion on a construction permit application for a confinement feeding operation location. Cass County Supervisors Chairman Steve Baier said A to Z Feeders wants to add a building with a capacity for 1,280 head in section 9 of Washington Township. Cass County Auditor Dale Sunderman said the first step is a notice of the application will need to be published in the newspaper. Public comments can be filed at the County Auditor’s Office until December 17th. Sunderman said the next step is scoring the Master Matrix.
CASS COUNTY, IA
