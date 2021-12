A huge congrats is in order for Denver Broncos Rookie, Pat Surtain II, as he was named AFC Defensive Player of the week. If you watched the Denver Broncos vs. the Los Angeles Chargers game this past Sunday, you no doubt saw Pat Surtain show up in his biggest NFL performance to date! Getting an interception in the NFL is no easy task. Getting two in one game is fairly rare. Getting two and having one of them be a "pick six" and scoring a touchdown is even trickier. That though is the kind of Defensive Player we have in Pat Surtain II. Or as he's been nicknamed PS2. Here's that sweet "pick six" play from Sunday's game!

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO