Carnivore Meat Company Appoints Senior Supply Chain Manager

By Pet Business Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarnivore Meat Company welcomed supply chain and purchasing expert Steve Marcelle as its senior supply chain manager. Marcelle will be responsible for overseeing all activities involved in the identification, acquisition, production and distribution of company goods. He...

dcvelocity.com

Pharma companies seek better supply chain visibility

Roughly half of pharmaceutical companies have deployed supply chain visibility solutions, but many of them say they are dissatisfied with the results and are looking for more robust solutions in light of challenges exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey released this week. Supply chain technology firm FourKites partnered with IT services and consulting firm Accenture to determine the effectiveness of visibility strategies across the pharmaceutical supply chain; they interviewed 100 pharmaceutical industry executives and detailed the results in a recently published report, The Pharmaceutical Supply Chain: Closing the Visibility Gap. Among the findings, 90% of respondents said they plan to implement more robust digital supply chain visibility solutions over the next year, and nearly half cited security and temperature reporting as the biggest problems when it comes to monitoring their supply chains. “Many existing visibility solutions fail to account for the unique nature of pharmaceutical supply chains, including cold chain shipping, raw material availability, security of shipments in transit, stringent temperature and quality control measures, and high inventory costs,” according to the report. “Covid-19 further highlighted the acute need for visibility at every node along the pharmaceutical supply chain.” Excursions–losses from pharmaceuticals exposed to temperatures outside the recommended range–amount to billions of dollars each year in the pharma industry. Greater visibility across a product’s journey can help alleviate those losses, according to the research. “Only end-to-end supply chain visibility and insights can provide pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers with the adaptability, precision, and agility needed to provide the best patient care and to reduce waste,” Mathew Elenjickal, FourKites’ founder and CEO, said in a statement announcing the survey results. “Proactive notifications and continuous monitoring of vaccines and other supplies are the best way for manufacturers and vendors to ensure a product doesn’t fall outside of recommended temperature ranges.” Survey respondents pointed to quality assurance, customer satisfaction, and operational performance as key issues they want to improve, as well. Sixty percent of survey respondents said they consider quality assurance the key driver for enhancing security and visibility requirements, followed by more than half who said they are focused on improving the customer experience, and 40% on improving operations. Nearly 40% listed supplier compliance, product visibility, and timing in transit as key obstacles in their supply chains. The survey results reflect a broader growth trend across the pharma supply chain as well. FourKites—which company leaders say tracks more than two million shipments a day across its global customer base—has seen a 40% increase in tracked shipments for pharmaceutical customers in the past six months, along with a 20% increase in carriers serving pharmaceutical customers, and a nearly 50% increase in total miles traveled by pharma customers.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Forbes

14 Ways Companies Can Minimize Supply Chain Disruptions Using Technology

Global supply chain issues are making headlines these days. Consumers were advised to begin their holiday shopping early because of inventory shortages and shipping delays, and more and more shoppers are reporting minimally filled or even bare shelves in retail stores. Businesses are feeling the pain of supply chain disruptions as well, facing everything from difficulty obtaining needed supplies to being unable to fulfill customer orders as quickly as they have in the past.
TECHNOLOGY
petproductnews.com

Private Equity Firm Invests in Carnivore Meat Co.

Arbor Investments, a specialized private equity firm that focuses exclusively on investing in food, beverage and related industries, has invested in, and partnered with ultra-premium freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food manufacturer Carnivore Meat. The transaction marks the fourth platform investment for Arbor Fund V. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
INDUSTRY
#Business Management#European
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Procurement Vital to Managing Supply Chain Disruptions

Nearly 90% of U.S. supply chain professionals say procurement has taken on greater responsibilities to address both supply chain and sustainability challenges, with nearly half (49%) saying shortages and disruptions are keeping them up at night, according to a recent SAP study, conducted with Regina Corso Consulting. “Supply chain disruptions...
ECONOMY
spectrumnews1.com

Warehouse space in record high-demand. Louisville company gives inside look at issues caused by global supply chain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the supply chain not keeping up with consumer demand, the U.S. industrial real estate market is booming. The vacancy rate for the warehouses that produce, store, and distribute goods and products is at a record-low of 3.6%, according to the latest data from CBRE, an international commercial real estate services and investment firm.
LOUISVILLE, KY
aithority.com

Target Chooses Teradata Vantage on AWS to Modernise Data Analytics and Transform Supply Chain Management

Teradata, the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company, announced that Target, an iconic Australian retailer, has migrated its Demand Chain Management (DCM) architecture to Teradata Vantage in the cloud – delivered as-a-service, on Amazon Web Services (AWS). DCM is a solution suite that employs customer demand data to...
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Wipro partners with Celonis to help enterprises optimize their supply chain management

Wipro and Celonis announced the launch of the Supply Chain Command Center to help organizations drive supply-chain transformation. The solution enables companies to automatically identify and fix process bottlenecks and inefficiencies, gain powerful business insights, open new growth opportunities, manage risks and maintain business continuity even in disruptive times. It improves the supply-chain efficiency by working across the four stages – planning, sourcing, developing and delivering.
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply Chain Solutions Mitigate Service Risk and Manage Disruptions

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. introduced Supply Sensing to predict supply shortages and mitigate risk; and Global Logistics Orchestration to determine the business impact of shipping delays on downstream operations and service commitments. “E2open’s Supply Sensing application provides new insights to the likelihood of shortages over time using real-time data, supply...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Socket Mobile: Management's Ability To Weather Supply Chain Disruption Is Unparalleled

SCKT expects contactless products to generate meaningful revenue from 2022 onwards. The company announced strong Q3:21 results, delivering its sixth consecutive quarter of operating profitability. Revenue rose 54% YOY. Management did caution against supply shortages and inflationary pressure to persist in 2022, which could impact profitability. We increase our target price to $10.50 per share (earlier $9.50) and keep our rating at Buy.
NFL
fooddive.com

Kraft Heinz, Tyson among 9 companies to receive FTC order for supply chain data

The Federal Trade Commission will order nine major retailers, wholesalers and CPGs to hand over data on supply chain challenges to "shed light on the causes behind ongoing supply chain disruptions," the agency said Monday. The nine companies are Amazon, Associated Wholesale Grocers, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Kraft Heinz, Kroger, McLane,...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

FourKites Appoints Industry Veteran To Accelerate Supply Chain Visibility Among European Carriers And Logistics Providers

Former Uber Freight, sennder and C.H. Robinson vet Oleksii Kosenko joins leading supply chain visibility platform to pursue aggressive carrier growth strategy. Oleksii Kosenko joins FourKites, the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, as Director Carrier Network Operations, EMEA, to accelerate the company’s rapidly growing carrier base in Europe. Prior to joining FourKites, Kosenko led the carrier sales teams at Uber Freight and sennder Technologies GmbH, and held a senior sales role at C.H. Robinson.
INDUSTRY
aithority.com

Qumu Appoints Senior Technology And Finance Executive Tom Krueger As CFO To Guide Company’s Continued SaaS Transformation

Former Khoros, Meltwater and Salesforce Finance Leader Joins Qumu’s Management Team. Qumu Corporation a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology for organizations of all sizes, has appointed senior finance executive Tom Krueger as its new chief financial officer (CFO), effective December 6, 2021. Krueger’s leadership and experience navigating high-growth technology markets will be instrumental in guiding Qumu as the Company continues its transformation into a SaaS-first (Software-as-a-Service) organization serving globally distributed enterprises.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Why more companies are committing to supply chain sustainability

While pandemic-related supply chain challenges can be traced to 2019, the lasting impact of the health crisis is affecting supply chain sustainability across the globe to this day. For example, a scarcity of truck drivers in the U.S. and beyond has intensified as a result of the pandemic, even in the face of ongoing high demand for deliveries. Fewer trucks and drivers available to pick up cargo is exacerbating backlogs at ports around the world, raising concerns among retailers for the upcoming holiday shopping season.
INDUSTRY

