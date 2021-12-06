ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

Cumberland County Conservation District offering scholarships for students in environmental fields

By Avery Van Etten
 5 days ago

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — College students from Cumberland County majoring in agriculture, environmental resource management, conservation, natural resources, forestry, or other related fields can apply to receive a scholarship from the Cumberland County Conservation District.

There are $3,000 in scholarship funds available, which will be distributed to five students in four $500 scholarships and one $1,000 scholarship.

The Cumberland County Conservation District has been supporting students studying fields related to the environment through its Environmental College Scholarship Program for the past 18 years.

Recipients must be current college students who graduated from a high school in Cumberland County.

Profits from the conservation district’s annual golf tournament and tree seedling sale support the scholarships this year.

Students can apply for the scholarships online here or by picking up an application from the conservation district at 310 Allen Road, Suite 301 in Carlisle. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on Jan. 10.

