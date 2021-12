The driver of a Honda CR-V has been lucky to avoid serious injuries after being cut off by a pickup truck at an intersection in the U.S. Dashcam footage of the accident was recently shared to Reddit and filmed from the dashboard of a truck that was driving behind the CR-V. According to the user who uploaded the video, his realtor was driving the Honda at the time and he was following closely behind while on the way to look at a property.

