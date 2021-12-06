Incompletions: Texans v. Colts (Blank Me Out)

Michael Pittman Jr. can’t carry the entire weight of the passing offense on his back, as has been illustrated over the past couple of weeks where he was not at his best level, and the rest of the receiving group failed to show up. T.Y. has been reliable in the few games he has been available this year, but not nearly at the same level he was able to reach in the past. Of course, expecting Hilton to play like he did in his mid-twenties now would be foolish, but I still believe he has some left in the tank. Against the Texans, especially in Houston, Hilton basically enters his prime, and a big game from him here would definitely be fun to watch.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO