NFL

Incompletions: Texans v. Colts (Blank Me Out)

By Matt Weston
Battle Red Blog
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven years ago I couldn’t do it. I was in love. I was living at home. I didn’t want to be chained in front of computer sitting in a stripmall. I couldn’t do it. I had to leave, sleep outside, walk and walk and walk, see the desert change from summer...

www.battleredblog.com

Beaumont Enterprise

Texans vs Colts: How to watch and stream online

The Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans are successful at opposite sides of the game. The Colts finally have their ideal offensive line combination out there, and Jonathan Taylor is bludgeoning defenses running behind it. Sub 250 passing yard games are a constant occurrence for Carson Wentz. Read pass options, slants and crossers, and deep heaves that draw a pass interference penalty, compliment the incredible season Taylor is having.
NFL
lineups.com

Indianapolis Colts Vs. Houston Texans Player Props (12/5/21)

This Sunday, December 5th at noon EST, the AFC South division rivalry takes place between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans. The two teams are coming off a loss from last week and are looking to change the course of momentum. The Colts are entering Week 13 in 2nd place in the division, being 6-6, while the Texans have struggled, tied for last in the division 2-9. The last time the teams met, the Colts blew the Texans out of the water with an astonishing 31-3 win. Can the Texans overthrow their AFC South rivals and redeem their previous loss? It might take a fantastic performance like we saw them play against the Titans to pull off this upset.
NFL
stlouisnews.net

Colts, Texans linked in a variety of ways

There's an AFC South rumble at NRG Stadium this Sunday, as the Texans (2-9) host the Colts (6-6) at noon CT. Indianapolis had a three-game win streak snapped last weekend by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Houston fell, 21-14, at home to the Jets. The two franchises met earlier this...
NFL
Person
David Culley
Laredo Morning Times

Texans shut out, dominated in loss to Colts

In a season filled with lows, the Texans suffered another humiliation Sunday. The Texans were shut out at home for the first time since a playoff loss to the Chiefs in the 2015 season as the Colts dominated the Texans 31-0 at NRG Stadium. It was the first time in franchise history the Texans have been shut out in a regular season game at home and the Colts' first shutout on the road since 1992. The Texans also were shut out earlier this season, when they lost 40-0 at Buffalo in the most lopsided loss in franchise history.
NFL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Colts' defense shuts down woeful Texans

HOUSTON – Darius Leonard and the Indianapolis Colts defense had one goal entering Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. “Before we even went out there, I said: 'If we don't shut these guys out, we didn't do good enough,'” he said. The star linebacker helped the Colts accomplish that, leading...
NFL
1075thefan.com

5 Things Learned: Colts Welcome Bye Week After Shutting Out Texans

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts sheer dominance of the Texans has been there in both Indianapolis and Houston this season. The city of Houston got to see it on Sunday, with the Colts shutting out the Texans, 31-0. What did we learn from the Colts (7-6) heading for their bye week...
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Do Not Rule Out Any Players For Week 13 vs. Houston Texans

Colts head coach Frank Reich did not rule any players out for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans following Friday's final practice of the week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Notably, DeForest Buckner (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice. Reich added he's "optimistic" safety Khari Willis...
NFL
Stampede Blue

Matchups to watch: Week 13 Colts at Texans

Michael Pittman Jr. can’t carry the entire weight of the passing offense on his back, as has been illustrated over the past couple of weeks where he was not at his best level, and the rest of the receiving group failed to show up. T.Y. has been reliable in the few games he has been available this year, but not nearly at the same level he was able to reach in the past. Of course, expecting Hilton to play like he did in his mid-twenties now would be foolish, but I still believe he has some left in the tank. Against the Texans, especially in Houston, Hilton basically enters his prime, and a big game from him here would definitely be fun to watch.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts QB Carson Wentz hasn’t talked much about his divorce from the Eagles. The immediate aftermath was too painful and messy, plus it was easier for everyone to look ahead to the future. But he tacitly acknowledged to the Athletic’s Zak Keefer that he wanted a fresh start after being benched in 2020.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Colts inactives: LB Zach Cunningham out

The Houston Texans announced their inactives ahead of their Week 13 encounter with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium. Safety Terrence Brooks (hamstring), guard Justin McCray (concussion), and quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related) were already ruled out on Friday. Running back David Johnson...
NFL
Stampede Blue

Colts vs. Texans, Open Thread

The 6-6 Indianapolis Colts are looking to bounce back against the 2-9 Houston Texans after falling to Tampa Bay 38-31 in Week 12. I’d expect a heavy dosage of running back Jonathan Taylor early and often against the Texans’ 31st-ranked run defense, especially given Taylor’s success against Houston back in Week 6 (14 carries, 145 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, avg. of 10.4 yards per carry).
NFL
Stampede Blue

Monday Morning Awards: Week 13 Colts at Texans

While it was not the flashiest game for Jonathan Taylor, he still managed to get over 140 yards and 2 touchdowns. JT was the soul of the Colts’ offense on Sunday, getting over 30 touches on the day, on a game where no other player got more than 6. The entire defense also takes home the award, as they just never allowed the Texans to get anything going on offense. Just 9 first downs, 141 total net yards, and 2 turnovers. Matt Eberflus and his unit just executed the game plan perfectly.
NFL
Battle Red Blog

2021 NFL Power Rankings - Week Fourteen

Under the smooth blanket of darkness accented by the glistening stars, casually spectating the faraway world below them slowly drift to sleep, winter returned. Behind closed eyes and through the screen doors, winter breathed its long sigh as a greeting to those that had forgotten. Awakening with a flash of surprise to how the outside world has changed so much, we fashion ourselves for the cooler season a warm coat not only for our bodies, but for our minds as well.
NFL
Stampede Blue

Week 13 Highlights- Colts vs. Texans

Things started well and they ended well for our Indianapolis Colts. A 31-0 dismantling of any NFL team is always a good sign. Today the Colts did what good teams are supposed to do: dominate bad teams. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest plays of the day.
NFL
Battle Red Blog

Texans-Colts Regular Season 2021: Schedule, Game Time, TV Channel, Radio, And Online Streaming

At 6-6, the Colts are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive in Week 13. Luckily, the NFL schedule-makers blessed them with your Houston Texans. The Texans managed to shock the Titans in Nashville a couple weeks ago, so it’s not outside the realm of possibility the home team could rise up and bite the Colts at NRG Stadium on Sunday afternoon, but it sure ain’t likely.
NFL
Battle Red Blog

Houston Texans Podcast: Hustlenomics (Texans-Colts Review)

The NFL’s salary cap is something we kind of know a lot about. We know how salary cap space rolls over year to year, the June 1st designation, dead cap space, prorated roster bonuses, and what happens when a player is traded to a new team. But there’s so much...
NFL
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Live updates: Colts blast the Texans

The Indianapolis Colts visit the Houston Texans in NFL Week 13 action with the AFC playoff race still far from settled.  The Colts (6-6) have led by double digits in each of their past 9 games. They've won 6 of those games. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored in the last minute last weekend to defeat the Colts.  ...
NFL

