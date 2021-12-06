ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pistol Annies to air new holiday show “Pistol Annies Hell of a Holiday Special”

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry trio Pistol Annies will stream their first ever holiday special, titled Pistol Annies Hell of a Holiday Special. The program will be hosted by country...

wbch.com

Snow flurries, little white churches and...Cracker Barrel? Pistol Annies share the inspiration for “Snow Globe”

Fans tuning in to watch the CMA Country Christmas special tonight will get a treat from the Pistol Annies, as they perform their new original Christmas tune, “Snow Globe.”. The festive track, co-written by band mates Miranda Lambert, Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe, is a stand-out from their new Christmas album, Hell of a Holiday. But it almost didn’t make it onto the track list, the band mates reveal. They wrote “Snow Globe” just under the wire, while already in the studio recording their Christmas project.
thebluegrasssituation.com

BGS Wraps: Pistol Annies, “Snow Globe”

In Their Words: “We couldn’t be happier we got to make a Christmas album. Once we finally surrendered and let the Christmas songwriting spirit take over, we were so inspired and felt that magic on every single one of these songs. We hope to be a part of so many people’s Christmas memories for years to come.” — Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley.
Miranda Lambert
Angaleena Presley
Ashley Monroe
soundslikenashville.com

See Gabby Barrett, Pistol Annies and More on ‘CMA Country Christmas’

A very country holiday tradition continued for another year on Monday night (November 29), as the stars aligned for the 2021 CMA Country Christmas special. Hosted by Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce, the festive night of cheerful tunes and twinkling lights featured performances from some of Nashville’s biggest names, and we’ve collected a few standouts here.
American Songwriter

Off The Record Live: Cassadee Pope Talks Pop-Punk Roots, Country Song-Craft and New Album, ‘Thrive’

When Cassadee Pope co-founded the pop-punk band Hey Monday back in 2008, she set out to embark on the adventure of a lifetime. With Hey Monday, the Florida native toured around the world and got to play alongside some of her heroes, like Fall Out Boy, All Time Low, All-American Rejects and more, cutting her teeth on how to connect with audiences and express herself as an artist. Then, in 2012, she became the first-ever female winner of The Voice as a part of Blake Shelton’s team—that launched a whole new era of Cassadee Pope.
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert delivers very sweet adoption news ahead of Christmas

Miranda Lambert was inundated with heartfelt messages from fans after giving them an update on a dog who desperately needed a home. The big-hearted country music star paid a visit to Nashville Humane Association earlier in the week and gave many donations. She then posed with one of their precious...
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “The House That Built Me,” Miranda Lambert

“The House That Built Me” wasn’t originally written for Miranda Lambert. Several years before the song’s debut in 2010, country music songwriters Tom Douglas and Allen Shamblin wrote the track with a male singer in mind. In fact, Blake Shelton was the first artist that they sent the demo.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
