The beginning of a relationship can be so exhilarating as those butterflies in your stomach and blissful giddiness set in. There can also be some nervousness and hesitation as well as you question where this all will lead. Kevonna Rose takes all those intense emotions and beautifully blends them together in her adoring new release “In Between Kisses.” With sticky sweet vocals washing over soothing acoustic guitars, listeners are immediately swept away by this seductive single. The track feels as if you are reading a personal love letter and the sensations it evokes are simply infectious.

