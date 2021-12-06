50+ domesticated rabbits dumped on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 50 domesticated rabbits were released on the city’s northeast side, leading to Indianapolis Animal Care Services caring for...www.wishtv.com
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 50 domesticated rabbits were released on the city’s northeast side, leading to Indianapolis Animal Care Services caring for...www.wishtv.com
Wow that's sad. Hope they find and hold the ones reasonable for dumping them like jail and $$$$$$$$$$$
Comments / 7