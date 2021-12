UK rapper Tee Peters and US emcee Call Me Ace team up on the reflective single produced by Paklite titled "Fish." The South East London-based rapper opens up the track with his emotion-laden verse ripe with details of his friends who were lost on the wayside to his close family members who helped him along the way. He is followed by Call Me Ace's laidback flow and the universal message of being content and humble. He implores listeners to savor each passing moment and abstain from trying to keep up with the Joneses.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO