Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs made a minor league deal sending defenseman Chad Krys to Toronto in exchange for winger Kurtis Gabriel. Krys is a 23-year-old defenseman in his third full professional season. The Blackhawks drafted Krys in the 2nd round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He went on to play three seasons with Boston University scoring 20 goals and 38 assists in 105 games. He joined the Rockford IceHogs at the end of his 2018-19 college season. Prior to this trade, he played 64 games for the IceHogs scoring two goals and 13 assists for 15 points. He’s still looking to make his NHL debut.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO