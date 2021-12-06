Royal Roundup: Marsch fired by RB Leipzig

After three consecutive Bundesliga defeats, RB Leipzig's loss to Union Berlin could be the straw that broke the camel's back. The side went behind in the sixth minute due to a goal from Taiwo Awoniyi, creating another match where they would have to climb back into things. Leipzig did get one back via Christopher Nkunku scoring from outside the box, but they collapsed on a corner to allow Timo Baumgartl to score the eventual winner for Union Berlin. This caused RB Leipzig Head of Soccer Oliver Mintzlaff to say to DAZN, "It's a catastrophic performance."

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO