MLS

Royal Roundup: Marsch fired by RB Leipzig

By RSL Soapbox
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican coach Jesse Marsch has been fired by RB Leipzig after three straight defeats, and tallying only 18 points...

CBS Sports

RB Leipzig have decided to fire American manager Jesse Marsch, per report

After three consecutive Bundesliga defeats, RB Leipzig's loss to Union Berlin could be the straw that broke the camel's back. The side went behind in the sixth minute due to a goal from Taiwo Awoniyi, creating another match where they would have to climb back into things. Leipzig did get one back via Christopher Nkunku scoring from outside the box, but they collapsed on a corner to allow Timo Baumgartl to score the eventual winner for Union Berlin. This caused RB Leipzig Head of Soccer Oliver Mintzlaff to say to DAZN, "It's a catastrophic performance."
SOCCER
goal.com

RB Leipzig sack head coach Marsch after Union Berlin defeat

The 48-year-old has paid the ultimate price for the team's poor start to the 2021-22 campaign. RB Leipzig have sacked American head coach Jesse Marsch in the wake of their defeat to Union Berlin. Marsch was initially chosen to replace Julian Nagelsmann in the Red Bull Arena hot seat following...
SOCCER
Mount Royal Soccer

BREAKING NEWS: Jesse Marsch and RB Leipzig Part Company

Montreal Impact’s first-ever coach in MLS has parted company with the RB Leipzig following the club’s sixth defeat in 14 Bundesliga matches this season. Timo Baumgartl’s 56th minute winner yesterday for sixth-placed Union Berlin left Leipzig languishing in mid-table and appears to have sealed Marsch’s fate, only days before he was to face Manchester City in the Champions League.
MLS
Daily Herald

Leipzig reacts after 3 league losses: Marsch no longer coach

LEIPZIG, Germany -- American Jesse Marsch is no longer coach of Bundesliga team Leipzig. The club said Sunday that the two had 'œmutually agreed to end the cooperation. That is the result of an in-depth analysis and intensive discussions' after Friday's 2-1 loss at Union Berlin. It was Leipzig's third...
SOCCER
Person
Achim Beierlorzer
Person
Jesse Marsch
punditarena.com

Jesse Marsch: Ralf Rangnick’s former assistant sacked by RB Leipzig

Jesse Marsch leaves RB Leipzig. Jesse Marsch, a former assistant to Ralf Rangnick at RB Leipzig, has been sacked from his position as head coach at the Bundesliga club. The development could have a knock-on effect at Manchester United, where new interim boss Rangnick is looking to boost his Old Trafford coaching staff.
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Jesse Marsch out as RB Leipzig coach after five months

Jesse Marsch’s long path through the Red Bull organization to its highest point took years to travel, but the American is out after just five months at the peak. RB Leipzig has parted ways with the former USMNT player after just 21 matches across all competitions, with Leipzig sitting 11th on the Bundesliga table and headed out of the Champions League.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

American coach Marsch on brink as Leipzig lose again

Berlin (AFP) – American coach Jesse Marsch was under fire after RB Leipzig slipped to a third straight Bundesliga defeat with a 2-1 loss at Union Berlon on Friday with club chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff saying “all options are on the table” to halt the slide. After 14 games, ambitious...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Leipzig bring down the curtain on Marsch’s unhappy tenure

Berlin (AFP) – RB Leipzig said Sunday that coach Jesse Marsch is leaving his job with immediate effect, amid a disappointing season for the ambitious Bundesliga side. The 48-year-old American had come under increasing pressure due to a series of poor results, with Friday’s 2-1 loss to Union Berlin — their third successive Bundesliga defeat — proving the final straw.
SOCCER
ESPN

Jesse Marsch just didn't fit at RB Leipzig and it's OK to admit

ESPN's lead Bundesliga commentator Derek Rae talks "passen" (German for "fit"), why Jesse Marsch didn't fit and a new start for RB Leipzig in this week's column. I make a point of waking up ridiculously early on Sunday mornings, quite simply because it's the day when big decisions are made at Bundesliga clubs. This past Sunday, I set my alarm for several hours before the crack of dawn despite knowing that the verdict on Jesse Marsch's turbulent few months in Leipzig was already in. It was only a matter of the formal announcement itself, which promptly arrived.
MLS
CBS Sports

Jesse Marsch out at RB Leipzig: American coach sacked during underwhelming first season

American coach Jesse Marsch has parted ways with RB Leipzig, the Bundesliga side confirmed Sunday. A run of three straight league defeats proved to be too much for the Leipzig hierarchy to continue to back Marsch, who had taken the vacant head coaching post in the summer after Julian Nagelsmann's move to Bayern Munich. Highly regarded within the Red Bull system, the 48-year-old had previously coached New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg before moving up to the top job in the club group.
SOCCER
BBC

Ilaix Moriba: RB Leipzig midfielder cleared to play for Guinea

RB Leipzig midfielder Ilaix Moriba, who is also known as Moriba Kourouma Kourouma, has been cleared to play for Guinea. Football's world governing body, Fifa, has approved the 18-year-old's switch from Spain, for whom he played at under-17 level. Moriba, who made 18 appearances for Barcelona last season, announced in...
FIFA
World Soccer Talk

Poulsen among six new Covid cases at RB Leipzig

Berlin (AFP) – RB Leipzig suffered a blow ahead of Sunday’s home Bundesliga game against Bayer Leverkusen with six more of their squad and staff having tested positive for Covid-19, including striker Yussuf Poulsen. Leipzig need a home win against fourth-placed Leverkusen to break into the top six in Germany’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tribal Football

RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku wanted by Man Utd

RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku is being linked with Manchester United. BILD says United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has added Nkunku to his January transfer list. Rangnick, who used to manage the German club, has placed RBL teammate Amadou Haidara and Chelsea striker Timo Werner on his wish-list too, as the Red Devils threaten to raid the Bundesliga side for their stars past and present.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola ponders shake-up for RB Leipzig

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted he could make changes for Tuesday night's Champions League clash with RB Leipzig. The Premier League champions have already secured qualification for the knockout rounds. "I don't know. [On Sunday] I will decide," Guardiola ahead of the match. "I want to assess the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

RB Leipzig v Man City: Team news

Kevin de Bruyne will start against RB Leipzig as Manchester City complete their successful Champions League group campaign in Germany on Tuesday. Belgium midfielder De Bruyne returned as a substitute in Saturday's 3-1 Premier League win at Watford after missing four games because of coronavirus. Guardiola is expected to take...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Liverpool in pole position for Jude Bellingham

What the papers sayThe Daily Mirror reports Liverpool are leading the charge for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. A wealth of clubs have thrown their hat in the ring for the 18-year-old, including rivals Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, but Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to have identified Bellingham as the key to bolstering his midfield and is not put off by the teenager’s potential £90m price tag.According to the paper, new Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has wasted no time in readying a transfer shortlist, with RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara reportedly at the top of it....
PREMIER LEAGUE

