How Hollywood — and the U.S. in general — fall short when generating big new ideas

 2 days ago

Sequels and remakes are everywhere, dominating the box office and television screens. While...

wbaa.org

Will audiences return to movie theaters?

Though movies like “Dune” and “No Time to Die” are opening in movie theaters, attendance is still way down from pre-pandemic levels. We get an update on that and Alec Baldwin’s ABC interview on the “Rust” incident from KPCC entertainment reporter John Horn. This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
MOVIES
Deadline

Disney Hopes For Long Holiday Dance With Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’; Global Start Could Reach $31M – Box Office Preview

After a year’s delay due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s remake of the Broadway classic and 10x Oscar-winning 1961 movie, West Side Story, finally tunes up this weekend as the sole wide major studio theatrical release in 2,800 U.S./Canada theaters and offshore debuts in France, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Russia and UK. All in, the global outlook is $22M-$31M, with $12M-$17M coming from domestic and $10M-$14M from abroad. The 20th Century Studios-Amblin production is being released by Disney. While MGM/UAR’s House of Gucci provided a ray of hope for older films, particularly long-running ones eyeing awards, during the pandemic with $14.4M over three days and $22M...
THEATER & DANCE
wbaa.org

How hydroelectric dams fit into the U.S. energy portfolio

Dan Reicher, senior research scholar at the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment and a former assistant secretary of energy, joins us to discuss hydroelectric dams, which provide 7% of the U.S. energy portfolio. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Arlene Dahl, glamorous red-haired beauty of Hollywood, dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, a flame-haired Hollywood actress, beauty products entrepreneur and syndicated columnist whose dramatic off-screen life included tempestuous marriages to actors Lex Barker and Fernando Lamas and a climb back from bankruptcy, died Nov. 29 at her home in New York City. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
