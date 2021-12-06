ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Prince Harry says resigning from a joyless job can help your mental health

By Jessica Napoli
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry offered his thoughts on why many people have resigned from their jobs amid the pandemic. The Duke of Sussex, who also left his "job" as a senior member of the British royal family in early 2020 along with his wife Meghan Markle, spoke to Fast Company about burnout and...

Us Weekly

Meghan Markle Shares New Photo of Son Archie, 2 — and He Looks Just Like Prince Harry

Just like dad! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son, Archie, is starting to bare a strong resemblance to the red-headed royal. The Suits alum, 40, shared a new photo of her eldest child, 2, during her Thursday, November 18, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In the sweet snap, which doesn’t show Archie’s face, the little one’s fiery locks stand out as he strolls through his chicken coop at the family’s California home.
CELEBRITIES
People

Meghan Markle's New Photo of Archie Reveals How He Takes After Prince Harry — and Prince George!

Meghan Markle offered a new glimpse at her son Archie — and his "chick inn." As part of the Duchess of Sussex's appearance on pal Ellen DeGeneres' talk show on Thursday, Meghan shared a new photo of her 2-year-old son. Taken from behind (and showing off his reddish hair, just like dad Prince Harry!), the shot shows Archie standing in the family's chicken coop that was first seen during the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in March.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Couple Told To Expect The Worse After Breaking A Protocol, Unlikely To Host Prince William And Kate Middleton On Their U.S. Trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were warned not to expect the British media "to play by the rules." Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become constant targets of criticisms since they announced their romance in 2016. Things exacerbated after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex finally tied the knot in 2018 and ditched the royal life for good in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess To Drop Major Bombshells In 2022? Prince Harry's Kids Expected To Receive A Surprise From Prince William And Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly preparing for some big plans next year. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to celebrate Christmas away from the other members of the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to announce their plans this coming holiday season. However, based on the latest happenings in the palace, reports are claiming that the royal couple is unlikely to be reunited with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal clan.
WORLD
heatworld

Meghan and Harry's new rift with Prince William

They’ve reportedly barely spoken all year, but if you ask Prince William, it’s time that he and Prince Harry settled things once and for all – especially now that their father Prince Charles has been dragged into the drama. Last week, there was outrage at Buckingham Palace,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry says quitting jobs to put mental health first should be celebrated

The Duke of Sussex has said job resignations accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic “aren’t all bad”, adding that people putting their mental health and happiness first should be “celebrated”. Harry, who quit his own role as a senior working royal for a new life of personal and financial freedom in...
MENTAL HEALTH
Cosmopolitan

Prince Harry’s Friend Says He Felt “Erased” From Royal Family After Christmas Snub

A new book is shedding light on some major royal drama during Christmas 2019, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were snubbed by the Queen during her holiday address. To catch you up real quick, the Queen gave her traditional speech at Christmas and royal watchers noticed that she didn’t have a picture of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on her desk. And now author Christopher Anderson has alleged in his book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, that the Queen purposefully removed a photo of the Sussexes.
CELEBRITIES
Gazette

Prince Harry says quitting is 'something to be celebrated'

Take this job and shove it. For Prince Harry, quitting one's job is "something to be celebrated," he said. The British royal family member, although not an actively working royal, spoke about a work-life balance in an interview published Monday. Job resignations "aren't all bad," Harry said. "In fact, it...
CELEBRITIES
marthastewart.com

Six Apps That Help Support Your Mental Health

However busy life gets, it's important to check in with your mental health, which is a simple way to ensure you're supporting your overall wellness from the inside out. One way to do this? Set up daily check-ins with yourself; they act as an emotional temperature check. "They help to identify where you are in the moment and what you may be in need of," One Medical's Sherese Ezelle, LMHC says. "For example, if you are frustrated, you may reach out to a friend and share that feeling—or you may take time to step away and have some tea or coffee." There are a number of other expert-approved ways to improve mental wellness, too, and that includes taking care of your body. "Get good sleep, eat healthy, and fit in physical activity regularly," Dr. Desreen N. Dudley, PsyD, a licensed clinical psychologist, says. "Physical activity alone has been shown to have positive impacts on depressed moods."
MENTAL HEALTH

