County-Wide Calendar

Clackamas Review

Gladstone report finds 'no definitive evidence,' costs thousands

Mystery remains about who leaked public records detailing administrator's complaint against City Councilor Matt TracyGladstone officials are paying an investigator more than $7,000 to produce a report finding "no definitive evidence indicating that anyone in particular" leaked public documents marked "confidential" to a citizen. Jill Goldsmith of Workplace Solutions NW will receive at least $7,100 to produce the leak investigation report, but the final billing is still to be determined, and the billing so far only covers the investigator's work through September. The city agreed to pay the investigator $250 per hour, plus expenses, to research how Bill Osburn, who...
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Port moving forward with new marina project

OSWEGO — The Port of Oswego Authority is moving ahead with the first phase of its Goble Dry Docks and Shipyard project in an effort to continue its overall plan for its west side properties, creating a tourism hub for the community and boaters in the Port City. Port of...
beavertonresourceguide.com

New Housing Options for Veterans Experiencing Homelessness: County-wide strategy to address housing

Washington County Department of Housing Services announced today it has partnered with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to offer Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers to 197 veterans’ households across the county. These vouchers are specifically for veterans experiencing homelessness to successfully transition into permanently affordable housing with accompanying case management provided by the VA.
