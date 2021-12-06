County-Wide Calendar

Mystery remains about who leaked public records detailing administrator's complaint against City Councilor Matt TracyGladstone officials are paying an investigator more than $7,000 to produce a report finding "no definitive evidence indicating that anyone in particular" leaked public documents marked "confidential" to a citizen. Jill Goldsmith of Workplace Solutions NW will receive at least $7,100 to produce the leak investigation report, but the final billing is still to be determined, and the billing so far only covers the investigator's work through September. The city agreed to pay the investigator $250 per hour, plus expenses, to research how Bill Osburn, who...

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO