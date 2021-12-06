ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fred Hiatt, Who Edited the Washington Post’s Opinion Section, Has Died

By Andrew Beaujon
Washingtonian.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFred Hiatt has died. Hiatt had edited the Washington Post‘s opinion section since 2000 and oversaw its growth from a print-centric, mostly local concern to a digital powerhouse with national and international reach. He was 66. Here’s a memo from Post publisher Fred Ryan:. Dear Washington Post colleagues,. I...

www.washingtonian.com

