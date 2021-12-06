ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Trailer: Peacock’s “MacGruber” Series

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeacock has released the official trailer for “MacGruber,” the eight-episode action-comedy series continuation of the 2010 cult comedy feature based on the SNL sketches. Will Forte, Kristen Wiig and...

www.darkhorizons.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

John Wick 4 has wrapped – and here's the title

John Wick 4 has finished filming – and the title has apparently been revealed by a wrap gift. Actor Shamier Anderson posted some behind the scenes pictures to Instagram from the production, including a photo with stars Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen, as well as director Chad Stahelski. One picture in particular, though, features a bag emblazoned with the words John Wick 4: Hagakure.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Keanu Reeves Finally Breaks Silence on MCU Rumors

Comic book film fans have been clamoring for Keanu Reeves to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years now and given his knowledge of comic books and the fact that he's no longer a stranger to taking on superhero roles, the idea of the John Wick actor becoming part of the billion-dollar franchise sounds perfect.
MOVIES
FanBolt.Com

‘Dune: Part Two’ Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and News

If you haven’t already seen Dune: Part 1, you’ve at least heard about the epic-sci-fi film that left us all wondering when we were going to get news on the Dune: Part 2 release date. For those of you not familiar with Dune‘s history, it’s based on the first of...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorma Taccone
Person
Kristen Wiig
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Billy Zane
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Ryan Phillippe
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Dwayne Johnson and Keanu Reeves' DC movie

The first trailer for the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets has finally been released, and it's the news we never knew we needed. The new animated feature has a star-studded cast, which includes The Office US's John Krasinski as Superman, Red Notice's Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Super-Dog, and Jumanji's Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-hound.
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

And Just Like That… Trailer and Key Art Revealed

HBO Max has revealed the official And Just Like That trailer and poster, which give you a look at the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series Sex and the City. You can watch the And Just Like That trailer using the player below and you’ll find the key art underneath.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Moviefone

Casting News For ‘Blade’ and Martin Scorsese’s Grateful Dead biopic, and updates on ‘Lethal Weapon 5,’ ‘Trolls 3,’ and More

Plus, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ reveals eight new character posters ahead of its December 22nd release date. If you were following social media last week, you might think the only movie news was the new ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer, but there was so much more than that. We saw casting announcements for the MCU’s ‘Blade’ starring Mahershala Ali, as well as director Martin Scorsese’s Grateful Dead biopic.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macgruber#Comedy Series
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Trek: First Contact Writer Confirms Tom Hanks Was Considered For A Role

Star Trek: First Contact was released 25 years ago and Trekkies still consider it as the best The Next Generation movie. The film focused on the crew as they go back in time and stop the Borg's attempt to prevent the historical moment (in its universe) where humanity had its first encounter with alien life.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Station Eleven’ Trailer Explores the Aftermath of a Worldwide Pandemic in HBO Max Series

HBO has released a new trailer for their upcoming HBO Max original series Station Eleven. The limited series will be premiering on the streaming service on December 16. Station Eleven is an adaptation of the 2014 novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel, which will span multiple generations as it tells the story of multiple survivors attempting to rebuild society in the aftermath of a worldwide pandemic. The trailer opens with Jeevan and Kirsten, played by Himesh Patel and Matilda Lawler, respectively, meeting outside a showing of King Lear, in which the lead actor, Arthur Leander (Gael García Bernal), suffers a heart attack. Though trained as a paramedic, Jeevan is unable to save him. After the show, he attempts to comfort Kirsten, who is one of the child actors in the production. The trailer then cuts to showing the world falling apart as a virus known as the flu begins to sweep through the world and goes on to become a worldwide pandemic.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
darkhorizons.com

Full Trailer For “Yellowstone” Prequel “1883”

Following the teaser a few weeks back, Paramount+ has now unveiled an official trailer for the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.”. Like the main series, this prequel hails from Oscar-nominated writer Taylor Sheridan and centers on Margaret and James Dutton (Faith Hill & Tim McGraw) – a pair of determined pioneers who travel through the Great Plains from Texas to Montana with their family, and a whole lot of cattle.
TV SERIES
Variety

Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union, Allison Tolman, Kathryn Hahn Join ‘The Facts of Life’ on ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’

You take the good, you take the bad, you take them both and there you have: “The Facts of Life.” But there’s no bad, only good — no, make that great — casting here for next week’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” remake of the classic 1980s sitcom. Joining the previously announced Ann Dowd (as Edna Garrett) will be Jennifer Aniston as Blair, Gabrielle Union as Tootie, Allison Tolman as Natalie and Kathryn Hahn as Jo. For the third installment of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience,” executive producers Norman Lear and Jimmy Kimmel are pairing the iconic...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Colin Farrell to Reprise Penguin Role in ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series for HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)

Colin Farrell has officially signed on to star in and executive produce a series spinoff of “The Batman” in which he would again play The Penguin, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Farrell will first portray the villainous character in “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson, which is due to be released on March 4, 2022. The series would then reportedly delve into The Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld. Variety first reported the series was in development back in September, though Farrell was not attached at that time. Lauren LeFranc is attached to write the script for the series....
MOVIES
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ at Paramount Plus Casts Graham Greene (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883” at Paramount Plus has added Graham Greene to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively. The prequel series follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains. Greene will play Spotted Eagle, a Crow elder who spots the wagon train and tells James Dutton about the place, Paradise Valley, where he should settle with his family. Greene earned an Academy Award nomination for his role as Kicking Bird (Ziŋtká Nagwáka) in “Dances with Wolves.” He is also known for starring in films like “The Green Mile,” “Maverick,” and “Wind River,” the last of...
TV SERIES
theface.com

Trailer of the Week: Euphoria series two

The ​“Official Tease” for series two of Euphoria, the pandemic-delayed return of the breakout drama show of 2019. I can’t remember 2019, because Covid has wiped both my short- and long-term memory. Well, Euphoria was a Very Big Deal in the good old days of two years ago. It’s the...
TV SERIES
Collider

'From' Trailer Shows Dangers of Taking a Detour in Epix's Sci-Fi Horror Series

Have you ever felt like you’re driving in circles, like no matter what you do, you end up stuck on the same stretch of deserted country road, your destination no closer than it was hours ago? Well, if you have, you’ll recognize the kind of devastating concept baked into the DNA of From, an all-new science-fiction horror series premiering on Epix in February of 2022. The network has just released the first trailer for the series that might scare you out of ever taking a detour again.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Amazon's Jack Reacher Series Sets Premiere Date With First Trailer

The first trailer for Reacher starring Alan Ritchson reveals when the series will make its debut on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service. Reacher is based on the Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, and will officially premiere on Friday, February 4, 2022 with all eight episodes, available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Ritchson portrays Jack Reacher, a former veteran military police investigator who returns to normal civilian life. However, during his tour of the country, Reacher finds himself framed for a crime he didn't commit, and must work to clear his name while at the same time uncovering a secret conspiracy.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy