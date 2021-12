A cooperative between Texas A&M University (TAMU) and three Texas A&M System (TAMUS) institutions, the Collaboration for Advancing Minority Participation in Security (CAMPS), has been selected for participation in OnRamp II, a federally-designated Education Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the National Security Agency (NSA). The CAMPS cooperative includes Texas A&M University, Prairie View A&M University, Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi, and Texas A&M University – San Antonio. Per the terms of the EPA, the NSA will provide funding and other forms of assistance to CAMPS through its reimagined OnRamp II Program, with the objective of promoting the technical health and academic caliber of a strongly diverse STEM pipeline for the NSA. CAMPS is one of only four single institution or multi-institution cooperative to be selected for participation in OnRamp II.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO