“Wick” Creator Plans “Battle Chasers” Series

EXCLUSIVE: Actress and producer Lorenza Izzo (Hacks, Women Is Losers) has signed with M88 and its sister company Uncmmn for representation.
The Chilean performer will next be seen in Greg Mottola’s Miramax comedy, Confess, Fletch, opposite Jon Hamm. She can currently be seen in HBO Max’s Emmy-winning comedy series Hacks, and in Lissette Feliciano’s award-winning film Women Is Losers, which was released by HBO Max after premiering in competition at SXSW. Izzo also produced the latter title, in which she stars opposite Shang-Chi‘s Simu Liu.
The actress has previously appeared on the film side in Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar winner Once Upon a...
Comments / 0