“Wick” Creator Plans “Battle Chasers” Series

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlcon Television Group (“The Expanse”) has picked up the rights to Joe Madureira’s indie comic “Battle Chasers” with “John Wick” creator Derek Kolstad set to write and executive produce a live-action...

www.darkhorizons.com

ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Netflix’s ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Adaptation Casts Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure

Netflix’s search for its Marie-Laure, the blind teenager at the heart of its four-part adaptation of the Pulitzer-Prize winning novel “All The Light We Cannot See,” is complete. The streamer has cast Aria Mia Loberti, a first-time actress who has low vision, in the role. “To find an actress to play the iconic Marie-Laure — a young blind woman whose greatest strength is the tenacity of her hope and the power of her voice across the airwaves during wartime — was no small challenge,” said Shawn Levy, director and executive producer of the series. “We searched the world and reviewed thousands...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Upshaws’ Co-Creator Regina Hicks Sets Netflix Overall Deal, to Develop Comedy Series With Obamas’ Higher Ground

Regina Hicks has signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix, Variety has learned. Hicks is the co-creator and co-showrunner of the Netflix multi-cam comedy “The Upshaws” starring Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps. The show debuted in May and was renewed for a second season in June. Under her deal, Hicks will create, write and produce new series and projects for Netflix. She has already set up her first project for development under the deal: an untitled comedy series that Hicks will writer, showrun, and executive produce with President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground. Tonia Davis and Ada Chiaghana will...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Universal Movies Will Land on Peacock After 45 Days in Theaters

Universal’s upcoming films will premiere on Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal, as early as 45 days after debuting on the big screen. The arrangement does not impact the studio’s existing premium video-on-demand deals with exhibition. It does, however, shrink the traditional Pay 1 window — which was roughly 120 days prior to the pandemic — allowing the majority of its movies to land on streaming services sooner than normal. Universal’s new model will begin with its 2022 slate, which includes Jennifer Lopez’s musical comedy “Marry Me,” the globe-trotting espionage thriller “The 355,” the George Clooney-Julia Roberts romantic comedy “Ticket to...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Hellbound creator outlines season 2 plans

Hellbound is Netflix's latest hit series from South Korea, set in an alternate world where supernatural beings appear and tell humans that they are on a one-way trip to Hell. It's a cruel world where people must find a way to deal with or avoid such a fate, with one religious group claiming these beings are like angels.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Creator Kurt Sutter Snags New Netflix Series

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter has landed his next project. He is developing The Abandons, a series set in the Old West. It's not clear how soon he will be able to work on The Abandons, since he is also working on This Beast, his first movie as a director. Sutter also co-created the Sons of Anarchy spin-off series, Mayans M.C., and served as co-showrunner on the show's first two seasons before he left FX.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Making Of “Last Tango” Series Planned

“Entourage” and “Boston Public” writers Jeremy Miller and Daniel Cohn are spearheading a currently untitled series about the tumultuous events surrounding the making of Bernardo Bertolucci’s 1972 erotic drama feature “Last Tango In Paris”. Lisa Bruhlmann (“Killing Eve”) and Jose Padilha (“Narcos”) will co-direct the series which is set in...
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Reservation Dogs Co-Creator Sterlin Harjo Developing Heist-Thriller Series For FX

Reservation Dogs co-creator Sterlin Harjo is developing a new FX miniseries with a Native female lead, according to Variety. Plot details have not yet been released, but the show will reportedly be a heist-thriller miniseries. Reservation Dogs was notable for exclusively featuring Indigenous writers and directors--along with an almost entirely...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Alcon Television Group Acquires ‘Battle Chasers’

In a preemptive move, Alcon Television Group has acquired the comic book series “Battle Chasers” from comic book artist Joe Madureira, the company announced on Monday. “John Wick” creator Derek Kolstad is attached to write and executive produce. It was recently announced the popular mega-selling comic series will return with...
BUSINESS
tvseriesfinale.com

La Brea: Season Two Teased by NBC Drama Series Creator

La Brea wraps its first season tomorrow night, and the creator of the sci-fi drama series is already looking ahead to season two and teasing what happens next. NBC renewed the drama earlier this month. Starring Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Zyra Gorecki,...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

“Hannibal” Producer De Laurentiis Dies

Producer Martha De Laurentiis has died at the age of 67. She passed away at her home after a battle with brain cancer. De Laurentiis was the wife of late producer Dino De Laurentiis, with whom she had two daughters, and was a producing force in her own right with movies including Ridley Scott’s “Hannibal,” Brett Ratner’s “Red Dragon,” Jonathan Mostow’s “Breakdown” and “U-571,” and more recently Joe Penna’s “Arctic”.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Curia Streaming Platform Announces Creator Spotlight Series With Writer/Director Riley Stearns (Exclusive)

Curia is a streaming platform that features fresh, monthly curated collections of films and shorts. As part of this initiative, they are unveiling their inaugural Creator Spotlight series, which allows filmmakers to present some of their favorite films. For December, Riley Stearns, the writer/director of “Faults” and “The Art of Self Defense,” has chosen some of his favorites.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Cretton Sets “Shang-Chi 2” & MCU Series

Following his success with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” earlier this year, filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton has signed an exclusive multi-year overall deal with Disney, Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. Tied to the announcement, Disney has made it official that Cretton is returning to write and...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

TV News: Us, FX, AP, Time, 1883, Witches

Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation,” “Devs”) has joined the cast of HBO’s live-action series adaptation of iconic video game “The Last of Us”. Actor Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”), who also stars, revealed that many of his scenes are with Offerman in the series but wouldn’t reveal what role. Bartlett plays Frank, the partner of paranoid survivor Bill (Con O’Neill). [Source: The Guardian]
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

“Robocop” Duo Re-Team On “Young Sinner”

Filmmaker Paul Verhoeven will re-team with his “RoboCop” and “Starship Troopers” writer Edward Neumeier for the new political espionage thriller “Young Sinner”. Verhoeven, coming off rave reviews for his wild lesbian nun film “Benedetta,” spoke with MovieMaker and says the new film will draw on themes of iconic erotic thrillers like his own “Basic Instinct” from 1992, but dubs it an “innovative version” of films in that genre.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Halo” TV Series Trailer Launches Thursday

Paramount+ has announced that the first official trailer for their live-action “Halo” TV series is set to debut during The Game Awards on Thursday, December 9th. In order to promote that premiere, a fifteen-second tease from the trailer has been released below. The ten-episode series stars Pablo Schrieber as Master Chief in this tale of the epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and the alien threat known as the Covenant.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

New Trailer: “The Matrix Resurrections”

Following the teaser in September that was arguably the best trailer of 2021, Warner Bros. Pictures has released the full trailer for Lana Wachowski’s “The Matrix Resurrections” along with the movie’s new IMAX poster. This marks the fourth film in the famed sci-fi series and a return to the series...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Women Is Losers’ Star Lorenza Izzo Signs With M88

EXCLUSIVE: Actress and producer Lorenza Izzo (Hacks, Women Is Losers) has signed with M88 and its sister company Uncmmn for representation. The Chilean performer will next be seen in Greg Mottola’s Miramax comedy, Confess, Fletch, opposite Jon Hamm. She can currently be seen in HBO Max’s Emmy-winning comedy series Hacks, and in Lissette Feliciano’s award-winning film Women Is Losers, which was released by HBO Max after premiering in competition at SXSW. Izzo also produced the latter title, in which she stars opposite Shang-Chi‘s Simu Liu. The actress has previously appeared on the film side in Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar winner Once Upon a...
MOVIES

